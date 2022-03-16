Josh Flagg Was 'Living at the Beverly Hills Hotel' for Months Before Announcing Divorce: Source

The Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star revealed on Instagram earlier this month that he and husband Bobby Boyd were calling it quits after five years of marriage

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd had been living apart before announcing their divorce, according to a source.

An insider exclusively tells PEOPLE that the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star, 36, had vacated the home the couple shared before making their split public.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Josh has been living at the Beverly Hills Hotel for the past few months," the source said.

josh-flagg-bobby-boyd Credit: Patrick McMullan/Getty

The former couple were married in a Jewish ceremony at the same hotel in September 2017.

"I have a lot of family history at the hotel. My grandparents were regular customers of the hotel and I learned to love it when I was a young child," Flagg told ET at the time.

Image Credit: Source: Zen Film Works/Claire Morris Photography

Flagg revealed on Instagram earlier this month that he and Boyd were "divorcing" after five years of marriage.

"This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline," Flagg shared on March 4. "This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion."

"It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves," he continued. "I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that."

Following Flagg's post, Boyd also shared a statement on Instagram.

"The last 6 years of my life I wouldn't change for the world," Boyd wrote. "6 years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend. From the first date we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed. Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves throughout our relationship.

"As the news has come out, it may seem sudden to most of you, but Josh and I have been spending the last couple of months figuring this out together," he continued. "We wanted this to be private between us and not involve most of our friends and family. If there is one thing I can say about both of us, it's that we both gave everything we absolutely could to make this work."

He added that he would always consider Flagg "part of my family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Flag's Million Dollar Listing: LA costar Tracy Tutor told PEOPLE exclusively that the couple was handling the split "incredibly maturely."

"[Josh is] one of my closest friends and I love him and Bobby," she said earlier this month. "Obviously Josh confides in me and he's doing okay. He's hanging in there as is Bobby."