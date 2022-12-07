Sneak Peek: 'Million Dollar Listing' Star Josh Flagg Will Appear on 'Days of Our Lives'

The celebrity real estate agent will show off his acting chops on the soap in May 2023

By
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake



Published on December 7, 2022 05:08 PM
Josh Flagg "Days of our Lives"
Photo: JPI Studios

Josh Flagg is returning to his acting roots!

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star, 37, will appear on NBC's Days of our Lives on May 12, 2023, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. But this is not his first time acting.

"I acted when I was a child and have a background in theater," he tells PEOPLE. "When I was 21, I started doing MDLLA, which is not acting, but helped prepare me to be in front of the camera."

He added that he was not nervous to take on this role, in fact, he says, "I was very excited!"

Josh Flagg, Robert Scott Wilson, Abigail Klein "Days of our Lives"JPI Studios
JPI Studios

The details of his character's arc are, of course, still under wraps. But in exclusive set photos shared with PEOPLE, Flagg can be seen having a seemingly tense meeting with two of his co-stars in a restaurant and dramatically descending a staircase. He wears a dark suit, not unlike his MDLLA-wear, and is in possession of a folder of documents.

Asked how he landed the unique gig, Flagg recalls how the Days of our Lives casting team reached out to him because they thought he would "play this particular character very well."

As a longtime fan of the soap, he adds how thrilled he was to be a part of it, and remembers watching the show with his mom as a child.

Josh Flagg "Days of our Lives"
JPI Studio

Despite his past acting experience, Flagg said that the role came with some challenges.

"There was one line that I could not remember and we tried over and over again," he says. "Finally I just changed it into my own words and the director loved it, so we just went with my own language."

Josh Flagg, Robert Scott Wilson, Abigail Klein "Days of our Lives"
JPI Studios

Along with his upcoming appearance on Days of Our Lives, the luxury realtor is looking forward to season 14 of MDLLA premiering on Thursday, December 8.

In the teaser for the new season, Flagg reveals he's "seeing somebody" following his divorce from husband Bobby Boyd. He made his new relationship with fellow realtor Andrew Beyer Instagram official in April 2022 after announcing his divorce in March.

After breaking the news of his new romance, his co-star Josh Altman offered him some advice: "Just take time, there's no rush," he says, to which Flagg reassures him, "I'm not getting married today."

The rest of the season will show Flagg's new relationship play out and the drama that unfolds as he works alongside his ex-husband as co-listing agents on a property.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles premieres Thursday, December 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

