Josh Flagg Reveals Someone Stole His Identity to Spend an Eye-Watering Amount at Cartier

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star had a fraudulent charge of over $100,000 on his bank account

Josh Flagg's bank account was hit hard by a stranger who had a hefty shopping spree.

On Wednesday, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star, 36, shared a video on Instagram, revealing that someone used his American Express card to purchase a jaw-dropping amount of money at Cartier.

In the clip, Flagg is on the phone with the bank's customer service team to get the incident resolved. When asking for the exact amount of fraudulent charges made to his account, the woman revealed, "It's $104,175.64 right now," before Flagg jokingly added, "Somebody had a good day."

"Someone spent over 100k on my Amex at Cartier but the real problem is using speaker phone 😂," Flagg added in the caption, noting the employee's multiple reminders that the call was recorded due to disclosure policies.

Though Flagg was getting the situation handled, he looked pretty disappointed when he was told that he wouldn't be notified who the culprit behind the charges was. Luckily for him, he seemed unfazed by the entire mishap.

The MDLLA star has yet to update his followers on the incident.

Despite the setback, the real estate agent has been doing pretty well for himself lately. In September, Flagg announced that he was leaving Rodeo Realty, where he has been a luxury broker for 10 years, and joining one of their rival agencies: Douglas Elliman.

"I have been approached by many companies over the years to jump ship and go on to other ventures. I never felt there was a reason before now," Flagg told PEOPLE exclusively. "Elliman approached me and I was extremely impressed with their company. Sometimes you need to shake things up."

At Rodeo Realty, Flagg was the top selling agent, with his total career sales reaching well over $2 billion. He said there was nothing at his previous agency that he was unsatisfied with, he just needed a change in order to further his career.

He explained that he thinks he'll have a better chance to do so at Elliman, where they have more referral business. In the transition, he also took his team of 20, including his husband, fellow realtor Bobby Boyd, with him.

While Flagg doesn't expect the dynamic of MDLLA to change too much with his move, he does think fans will notice the shift.

"It'll be interesting because now four of the cast members are now in the same company and office," he said at the time. "So there will be interesting synergy, at least."

Flagg promised that the drama for the latest season, which premiered Sept. 2, is like none other.

"This season has more drama in it than any other season I've seen," he told PEOPLE at the time. "And I say that every year, because it gets more interesting and more entertaining, but this truthfully is the first time I've ever seen half the cast members really get on with each other. Like, we're really in each other's faces."