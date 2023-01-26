WATCH: Josh Flagg Introduces New Boyfriend to 'MDLLA' Agents During Drama-Filled Las Vegas Trip

Tears are shed in the exclusive mid-season trailer for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on January 26, 2023 11:00 AM

The MDLLA drama continues!

In an exclusive mid-season trailer for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, fans get a glimpse of Josh Flagg's new boyfriend, Andrew Beyer, meeting his co-stars during a work trip to Las Vegas.

"It's so nice meeting you all," Beyer says as he shares a glass of champagne with agents Tracy Tutor and Josh and Heather Altman. Tutor jokingly responds: "Well you say that now."

Once they get to Las Vegas, Josh tries to get to know Beyer a little bit more. "We have lots of questions for you. Sit in the hot seat — I mean regular seat," he teases.

When the agents all sit down to share a meal together, more drama unfolds and tears are shed when Tutor and Flagg get into an argument.

"Stop abusing the people that are good to you," Tutor appears to tell Flagg in the above clip. With tears in his eyes, he explains, "I would never want to hurt your feelings."

MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LOS ANGELES -- Pictured: (l-r) Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

While this may be the first time viewers get to see Beyer go on a trip with the agents, Flagg has been giving fans an inside look into his new relationship via social media.

In April 2022, Flagg went Instagram official with Beyer, who is also a real estate agent, just a month after announcing his divorce from ex-husband Bobby Boyd in March. The former couple were married for five years before announcing the news of their separation on Instagram.

"This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline," Flagg wrote in the post. "This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion."

"It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves," he continued. "I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that."

"Thanks to all for your unwavering support," he concluded.

Patrick McMullan/Getty

Following his divorce, Flagg is looking to a brighter future with his debut on NBC's Days of our Lives in May, PEOPLE exclusively revealed. The luxury realtor explained that this is not his first acting gig.

"I acted when I was a child and have a background in theater," he told PEOPLE. "When I was 21, I started doing MDLLA, which is not acting, but helped prepare me to be in front of the camera."

Although this is his first acting gig in years, he added that he was not nervous to take on this role, in fact, he was "very excited," he said.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

