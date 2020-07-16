Million Dollar Listing's Josh Flagg Says Grandmother Margie Has Died from Coronavirus at 98

“Sleep tight madam and have a fun night in heaven with grandpa," the celebrity realtor wrote in an emotional tribute

Josh Flagg is mourning the loss of his maternal grandmother, Margie Platt. She was 98.

In an emotional Instagram post, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast member revealed that over the weekend, his grandmother died due to coronavirus complications.

“RIP. The Queen has passed,” the reality star wrote at the start of a lengthy social media tribute, as he reflected on her enduring legacy, which included a long history of philanthropy.

“Margie was not only an incredible person but also a true role model,” he wrote, noting that his grandmother and her late husband Herman Platt, who died in 2005, both helped found and build Mount Sinai Memorial Park, a Jewish mortuary and funeral home, where she was laid to rest on Thursday. “They were truly respected as one of the founding Jewish families of Los Angeles.”

Flagg went on to praise his grandmother’s sophistication and taste, which he says played a huge role in making him the man he is today.

“There is no question where I got my sense of style from,” the real estate agent wrote. “My grandmother was the only person I ever knew who would hold a party for 100 people on one evening followed by another party for a different group of 100 people the next night, which she called the ‘B’ night. Everyone knew that Friday was the ‘A’ list and Saturday was the ‘B’ list, but even so, everyone still felt lucky to be invited."

“She truly was the epitome of THE social butterfly. This woman lived life more than anyone else I ever met,” he added, before reflecting on how the pair used to show their affection for one another. “Whenever I told my grandmother I loved her, she would respond with ‘I adore you darlingggg, and how much do you love me? And I would say ‘all in the world.’”

“Sleep tight madam and have a fun night in heaven with grandpa,” Flagg wrote.

In 2014, Flagg also lost his paternal grandmother, Edith Flagg, a fashion designer who escaped Nazi persecution and after moving to the United States, helped popularize the use of polyester.

"She was a pioneer," the MDLLA star said of Edith, who died at the age of 94, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"She was the most eccentric woman I ever knew,” he added. "The very last thing she said to me in true Edith style was 'Mama Mia' after I said 'I know you don't feel so great right now.' "

Flagg has appeared on the Bravo reality series since 2006. The current cast includes rival real estate agents Josh Altman, James Harris, David Parnes, and Tracy Tutor.