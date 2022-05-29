Josh Flagg Cuddles Up with New Boyfriend Andrew Beyer in Cute Sunset Photo: 'I Love'

"It just happened organically," Josh Flagg previously told PEOPLE of his new relationship with fellow real estate agent Andrew Beyer, after announcing his split from husband Bobby Boyd

Josh Flagg is in the throes of new romance amid his divorce from Bobby Boyd.

The Bravo personality told PEOPLE in March that he and fellow realtor Beyer, 23, started dating several months ago, shortly after he and Boyd, 36, privately split following nearly five years of marriage. Flagg said he and Beyer had been "friends for a while," explaining that they'd known each other for five years.

"After Bobby and I split, I did start to see somebody," he said. "I was not looking to date anybody because I was married. We never went on a date until after Bobby and I left our marriage."

"It was mutual. We were friends for a while. It just happened organically. I like him very much, and he's a very nice guy," Flagg added.

He and Boyd announced earlier in March that they were divorcing after the pair tied the knot in Sept. 2017.

"This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline," Flagg wrote. "This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion."