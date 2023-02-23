Josh Flagg Drags Chrishell Stause's Memoir, Questions Real Estate Career Amid Ongoing Feud

The spat started after the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star posted a video reacting to the "cringiest moments" on Selling Sunset last week

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 23, 2023 03:54 PM
Chrishell Stause and Josh Flagg
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty, Paul Archuleta/Getty

Josh Flagg is not backing down in his social media face off with Chrishell Stause!

After referring to the cast of Selling Sunset as "actors pretending to be agents" in a YouTube video and Instagram post last week, the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star, 37, is doubling down on his criticism of Chrishell Stause, 41, following a shade-filled TikTok she posted on Tuesday.

Wednesday night, Flagg shared a clip of a TMZ Live in which he says, "Well I want to start by congratulating Chrishell on her new book, I bought all three copies of them," referring to Stause's 2022 memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work.

"My goal is to get her on the New York Times bestselling list so I have another 1,700 on order," he adds with a smirk. Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn, who also has drama with Stause, liked Flagg's post.

The MDLLA realtor wrote in the caption: "Buy my book if you want to hear from someone whose sold 3 billion dollars worth of real estate. Or buy @chrishell.stause's book if you want to hear from someone who has sold seven houses, total."

His reference likely refers to an interview Stause did with W Magazine in August 2022, in which she said, "I think I've done seven deals so far in real estate." The story was later updated to clarify that she had done seven deals so far that year, not in her entire career.

In response to Flagg's initial critique, Stause posted a tiktok that included a snippet of his TMZ interview and a screenshot of Under Construction when it held the #1 Bestseller spot on Amazon.

Flagg released his real estate book, The Deal: Secrets for Mastering the Art of Negotiation, in October 2022.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gallery Books
R: Caption . PHOTO: HarperCollins Leadership

Stause responded to Flagg's initial claim that Selling Sunset's stars were actors and not licensed real agents on Twitter.

"Well my license number is #02013937, but I also just had a movie hit @lifetimetv yesterday so check it out," Stause wrote, referencing her new serial killer flick, A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story.

She added, "Real estate is one of many of my hustles so I get the critique, but I would love to work with you in the future."

Flagg replied on Twitter, tagging Lifetime and telling the network, they "should've cast me as Randy. I'd play a great serial killer?" He also responded directly to Stause, noting, "We'll work together soon. It's only a matter of time."

The spat between the stars kicked off last week when Flagg uploaded a Youtube video of him reacting to the "cringiest moments" on Selling Sunset specifically highlighting scenes between Stause and Quinn.

"I was expecting to see a show about real estate, but apparently none of these people have licenses," he said while watching the drama unfold.

Sharing a shorter clip of his reactions on Instagram, Flagg expanded on the dig in his caption: "If you'd like to watch a real estate show with licensed agents, make sure to watch last night's episode of MDLLA on @peacock," he wrote. "If you want to watch actors pretend to be agents, tune into my newest YT video (Link in bio) where I review Selling Sunset."

Related Articles
Chrishell Stause, Josh Flagg
Chrishell Stause Claps Back at Josh Flagg After 'Selling Sunset' Criticism: 'You Need Help Staying on Air'
Christine Quinn, Maya Vander and Josh Flagg for tout? hed: Selling Sunset stars respond to MDLLA’s Josh Flagg after he calls show’s stars “actors pretending to be agents”
'Selling Sunset' Stars Respond to 'MDLLA' 's Josh Flagg After He Says They're 'Actors Pretending to Be Agents'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer attend the 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton on October 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Children's Diabetes Foundation)
WATCH: Josh Flagg Introduces New Boyfriend to 'MDLLA' Agents During Drama-Filled Las Vegas Trip
Jason Oppenheim Marie Lou Nurk apartment Credit is @benjamindiedering
Inside 'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk's 'Pretty Perfect' New L.A. Condo
Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani celebrates her 30th Birthday
See Inside 'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani's Masquerade-Themed 30th Birthday Party
Josh Flagg "Days of our Lives"
Sneak Peek: 'Million Dollar Listing' Star Josh Flagg Will Appear on 'Days of Our Lives'
Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'
Josh Flagg Co-Lists a Home with Ex Bobby Boyd and Reveals New Boyfriend in First 'MDLLA' Trailer
Chrishell Stause Posts 'Shameless Thirst Trap' After Playing an Art Teacher in Lifetime Movie
Chrishell Stause Posts 'Shameless Thirst Trap' After Playing an Art Teacher in Lifetime Movie
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jason Oppenheim's Girlfriend? All About Marie-Lou Nurk
G Flip during the 2021 W Awards at Crown Palladium
Who Is G Flip? All About the Musician Dating Chrishell Stause
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Brittany Snow's Husband? All About Tyler Stanaland
NUP_164048_1053.JPG
Josh Flagg Buys Beverly Hills Mansion Listed for $9M Two Weeks After Announcing Divorce
season 5 of selling sunset
'Selling Sunset' Has a Season 5 Premiere Date — and a New Cast Member! Meet Agent Chelsea Lazkani
Bre Tiesi attends Abyss By Abby Launch at Beauty & Essex on September 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Bre Tiesi? All About the New 'Selling Sunset' Cast Member
Josh Flagg Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Andrew Beyer: 'I Love'.
Josh Flagg Cuddles Up with New Boyfriend Andrew Beyer in Cute Sunset Photo: 'I Love'