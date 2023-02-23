Josh Flagg Drags Chrishell Stause's Memoir, Questions Real Estate Career Amid Ongoing Feud

Josh Flagg is not backing down in his social media face off with Chrishell Stause!

After referring to the cast of Selling Sunset as "actors pretending to be agents" in a YouTube video and Instagram post last week, the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star, 37, is doubling down on his criticism of Chrishell Stause, 41, following a shade-filled TikTok she posted on Tuesday.

Wednesday night, Flagg shared a clip of a TMZ Live in which he says, "Well I want to start by congratulating Chrishell on her new book, I bought all three copies of them," referring to Stause's 2022 memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work.

"My goal is to get her on the New York Times bestselling list so I have another 1,700 on order," he adds with a smirk. Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn, who also has drama with Stause, liked Flagg's post.

The MDLLA realtor wrote in the caption: "Buy my book if you want to hear from someone whose sold 3 billion dollars worth of real estate. Or buy @chrishell.stause's book if you want to hear from someone who has sold seven houses, total."

His reference likely refers to an interview Stause did with W Magazine in August 2022, in which she said, "I think I've done seven deals so far in real estate." The story was later updated to clarify that she had done seven deals so far that year, not in her entire career.

In response to Flagg's initial critique, Stause posted a tiktok that included a snippet of his TMZ interview and a screenshot of Under Construction when it held the #1 Bestseller spot on Amazon.

Flagg released his real estate book, The Deal: Secrets for Mastering the Art of Negotiation, in October 2022.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gallery Books R: Caption . PHOTO: HarperCollins Leadership

Stause responded to Flagg's initial claim that Selling Sunset's stars were actors and not licensed real agents on Twitter.

"Well my license number is #02013937, but I also just had a movie hit @lifetimetv yesterday so check it out," Stause wrote, referencing her new serial killer flick, A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story.

She added, "Real estate is one of many of my hustles so I get the critique, but I would love to work with you in the future."

Flagg replied on Twitter, tagging Lifetime and telling the network, they "should've cast me as Randy. I'd play a great serial killer?" He also responded directly to Stause, noting, "We'll work together soon. It's only a matter of time."

The spat between the stars kicked off last week when Flagg uploaded a Youtube video of him reacting to the "cringiest moments" on Selling Sunset specifically highlighting scenes between Stause and Quinn.

"I was expecting to see a show about real estate, but apparently none of these people have licenses," he said while watching the drama unfold.

Sharing a shorter clip of his reactions on Instagram, Flagg expanded on the dig in his caption: "If you'd like to watch a real estate show with licensed agents, make sure to watch last night's episode of MDLLA on @peacock," he wrote. "If you want to watch actors pretend to be agents, tune into my newest YT video (Link in bio) where I review Selling Sunset."