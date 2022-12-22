Josh Flagg Blows Up While Discussing Divorce from Bobby Boyd on 'Million Dollar Listing LA': 'I'm Not Pleased'

Josh Flagg stormed out after a perceived betrayal over his ex Bobby Boyd on Wednesday's Million Dollar Listing.

The reality star and realtor, 37, made it clear to his friends and colleagues Josh Altman and Tracy Tutor in an explosive exchange at the end of the latest episode of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles that he was not keen on them spending time with Boyd, from whom he split publicly last spring.

In a scene that was teased in the season 14 trailer, while Flagg, Altman and Tutor are hanging out over drinks, Tutor brings up Flagg's divorce and mentions that she had spoken to Boyd the day before.

"We were chatting about that he is at a new brokerage I love and I'm supportive of, and you know he's doing really well. I mean obviously we did not discuss your marriage… you seem annoyed," she said to Flagg.

Patrick McMullan/Getty

She then added, "Well I'm not the only one that's seen him, you guys saw him too," referring to Altman and his wife Heather. Altman denied seeing Boyd but admitted that his wife went out to dinner with him for his birthday.

A visibly upset Flagg responded, "I mean I'm not pleased. Am I gonna say, no you're not allowed to see another human being?"

The conversation escalated, leading Tutor to tell Flagg, "Honest to God, I don't think that you are mentally that present. I really don't. . . I think you're present for the divorce in terms of the deal point, and I don't think you're present for the emotional f--king loss that is this divorce."

The tension between the trio builds as Flagg reiterates that he doesn't "want to hear about" them spending time with Boyd.

"You want to have a friendship with the person, have a friendship with the person. But, I certainly don't want to sit and hear about all these happy memories and all these great times so f--k the both of you," Flagg stated angrily, getting up from his seat and storming off.

While the divorce is still a heavy weight in the season, there's some positivity around the corner, as fans will get to see Flagg begin a relationship with his current boyfriend Andrew Beyer in the coming episodes.

Their romance was teased in the trailer, with Beyer telling Flagg, "I feel like I'm on an endless sleepover with my best friend."

In another sweet moment, Flagg tells his new boyfriend, "I love you, angel."

A first look shared with PEOPLE also revealed that Flagg will continue a work relationship with his ex, as the two co-list a property together.

Flagg announced he and Boyd would divorce Boyd after 5 years of marriage in March, posting a photo statement on Instagram.

"It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves," Flagg said in the statement.

Josh Flagg / Instagram

Two weeks after the announcement, Flagg went Instagram official with Beyer. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in November, Flagg revealed they were already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship.

"Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the author said. "And [we] met with the planners and they were probably thinking, 'Oh, so when's the date?'"

"We don't know," Beyer explained. "We're just looking."