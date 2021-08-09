MDLLA's Josh and Heather Altman List Beverly Hills Home for $12 Million — See Inside

The Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star is putting his family-friendly property on the market after purchasing it in 2018

Josh Altman is saying goodbye to his family-friendly Beverly Hills home!

The Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star, 42, and his wife Heather have listed the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom California mansion they share with children Ace, 2 and Alexis, 4, for $12 million.

Josh and Heather purchased the home for $6.7 million in 2018, according to Variety's Dirt. Among the many renovations they made since are a complete overhaul of the facade — doing away with the red brick in favor of a minimalist white exterior.

The couple made the move to Beverly Hills from the Hollywood Hills after welcoming their daughter, Alexis, and were planning for their second baby at the time. After purchasing the home, they got to work renovating and redecorating, enlisting the help of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

"We wanted to give our house a little bit of personality — a little bit of flavor and soul — while also making it a home for the kids," Heather told PEOPLE in 2019, adding, "It's truly the perfect family home."

The Altmans' home, which is described as an "East Coast Traditional" is enclosed in a private compound. Behind the gated entrance lies a 6,500-square-foot residence the listing calls a "serene, quiet and private oasis."

Visitors are greeted by a foyer with black-and-white marble floors that leads to the home's impressive chef's kitchen, complete with white marble counters, brass hardware and high-end appliances.

The kitchen opens to a family room with a wall of retractable glass, giving the space an indoor/outdoor feel.

Beyond the living room lies the main suite, which features a set of floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead to an oversized terrace looking out to the home's backyard.

The master also includes a bathroom decorated in white marble that boasts two vanities, a double steam shower and dual walk-in closets.

The remodeled home has plenty of room for guests, too, with five additional en-suite rooms and a resort-style backyard that includes ample space to entertain between its zero-edge saltwater pool and spa and 1,200-square-foot covered patio with a fireplace and flatscreen TV.

As an added bonus, the home even has its own guest house. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom structure looks out onto the pool and includes a full kitchen and laundry facilities.