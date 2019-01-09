Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Altman and Wife Heather Expecting Second Child

Josh Altman and his wife Heather‘s family is growing!

During a Wednesday appearance on Extra, the pair announced they were expecting another baby.

“We’re pregnant!” the parents-to-be said, adding that they have yet to find out the sex of their baby on the way.

“We were actually together when I took the pregnancy test so we found out together, which was nice because last time he was in Miami,” Heather said of how they found out they were expecting. “I had to get on the first flight home!” the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star added,

The couple — who tied the knot in Aspen, Colorado, in April 2016 — are already parents to 21-month-old daughter Alexis Kerry.

Explaining how Alexis will be the “best big sister,” Heather told Extra, “She loves babies and she loves other kids and she’s very nurturing and sweet.”

Since their baby girl’s birth in April 2017, Josh and Heather have given their social-media followers a glimpse at her most adorable moments.

“I can’t get enough of her🎀! It’s getting harder and harder to leave everyday to show houses. She flashes those big beautiful eyes at me and says I go … Ugh, just breaks my 💔,” Heather wrote earlier this month, sharing a cute snap of her daughter in winter attire.

Josh, 39, has a bit of a different approach to incorporating Alexis into his work life. “When you’re trying to buy a house through Lexi don’t be writing any offer with loans,” he joked alongside a recent photograph of the toddler sporting a baseball cap that read, “CASH ONLY.”

Adjusting to fatherhood has been an important plot line for Josh on his hit Bravo show alongside brother and co-star Matt Altman, who welcomed twins with his wife Johanna Sicat in May.

“So about last night … just the best day of my life,” Matt captioned a photo of his two newborn bundles of joy in the hospital with their proud parents.

“Welcomed our beautiful little girl London and our handsome little boy Ashton. #complete #babies #twinning #happy #healthy #family,” he added.