This Clever Silverware Drawer Organizer Will Save So Much Space in Your Kitchen (and It's Only $15)

If you live in a small apartment or home, you've probably struggled to fit all your utensils and cookware in your limited number of kitchen cabinets and drawers. That's why home brand Joseph Joseph created this silverware drawer organizer that makes it easy to neatly fit more cutlery in a tiny space.
The compact silverware organizer has four rows of stacked compartments with icons for forks, knives, and spoons, so you know exactly where to place each piece of silverware. It can fit up to 48 utensils, and it has a non-slip base to keep it firmly placed in your drawer. Overall, the insert measures 15.5 inches long by 6.9 inches wide and just 2.2 inches tall.
Buy It! Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray, $14.99; amazon.com
Over 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given this small drawer organizer a five-star rating, and many shared stories about all the extra space they have in their kitchen drawers since purchasing the Joseph Joseph silverware tray.
"I absolutely love this tray for flatware," one reviewer wrote. "It fits in the drawer and takes up very little space, and leaves room for other kitchen gadgets and knives. Great space saver!"
"I was skeptical given the design, but let me tell you how much I LOVE this," a second shopper added. "Yes, it takes some time to get used to, but it is so much better than the standard silverware trays. It takes up less room, and allows me to organize the drawer much more efficiently!"
Instead of settling for messy drawers with tools and gadgets shoved in every nook and cranny, consider switching to the Joseph Joseph silverware organizer. You might just be surprised at how much space you actually have in your kitchen once you properly organize all your silverware and utensils.
