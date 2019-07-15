Get a First Look at Bachelorette Couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' New Home Reno Show

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are undeniably excellent at flipping houses — just look at the fixer-upper they turned into their own home sweet home in Dallas. Now, they’re taking their talents to TV on a new series dedicated to their DIY adventures.

Cash Pad, which premieres on CNBC July 23rd, follows the Bachelorette couple — who are currently planning a wedding after being engaged for three years — as they help ordinary homeowners transform their unused properties into gorgeous and lucrative vacation rentals.

“The short-term rental market is booming,” Rodgers, 30, says at the beginning of an exclusive trailer that premiered with PEOPLE (above). “Right now, people all across the country are choosing to stay at cool, unique properties instead of cookie-cutter hotels.”

“That’s where we see a big opportunity to make a lot of money, and create investments that keep on giving,” Fletcher, 28, adds.

Throughout the trailer, the handy pair are seen traveling through Dallas, Austin and Phoenix, renovating neglected “crash pads” into glamorous “cash pads,” sharing profits with the property owners at the end of the process.

From abandoned Airstream trailers to dilapidated shipping containers and rusted-out backyard bungalows, the couple is seen strapping on hard hats, picking up power tools and getting down and dirty on a variety of properties throughout the trailer.

“Our goal? To build a country-wide portfolio of profitable, short-term rentals in America’s hottest markets,” Rodgers says. “We’re unlocking hidden potential.”

Last April, Fletcher told PEOPLE Now that she would be open to filming a home renovation show with Fletcher, though they had no plans in place at the time. Now, just a little over a year later, there are eight, one-hour episodes on deck for the first season of Cash Pad.

Tune in to the premiere of Cash Pad Tuesday July 23 at 10/9c on CNBC.