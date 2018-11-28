Jonathan Scott's Ex Girlfriend Engaged 8 Months After Split from Property Brothers Star

Jonathan Scott‘s ex girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, is engaged!

After splitting from the Property Brothers star in April, just eight months later, Kuznetsov shared on Instagram that she’s found love again and is saying “#yesyesyes” to photographer, filmmaker and conservationist Will Allen.

“Thank you for your friendship for six years, my love. I am grateful we figured it all out. And thank you for asking me to be your bff forever,” she wrote alongside a gallery of photos of the pair. She also added a diamond ring emoji. While Kuznetsov, 30, is not wearing a ring on that finger in the photo, she does appear to be showing off a silver bracelet.

Scott and Kuznetsov, who was a development producer at twins Drew and Jonathan’s production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, dated for about two years. They announced their split last spring, each posting a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights,” Jonathan, 40, wrote. “We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives.”

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction,” he continuted. “There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

In a since-deleted post of her own Kuznetsov wrote, “An abundance of love for J has been a beautiful and rewarding time of my life. However, life is funny and sometimes chapters change and this one has. We have deep love and respect for one another but have gone separate ways.”

Kuznetsov’s announcement was accompanied by a gallery of photos showing her and Allen scuba diving, sipping cocktails, sharing a kiss, staring lovingly into one another’s eyes while sporting flower crowns and enjoying some french fries.

She also included a John Steinbeck quote in her post that reads: “First — if you are in love — that’s a good thing — that’s about the best thing that can happen to anyone. Don’t let anyone make it small or light to you. Second — There are several kinds of love. One is a selfish, mean, grasping, egotistical thing which uses love for self-importance. This is the ugly and crippling kind. The other is an outpouring of everything good in you — of kindness and consideration and respect — not only the social respect of manners but the greater respect which is recognition of another person as unique and valuable. The first kind can make you sick and small and weak but the second can release in you strength, and courage and goodness and even wisdom you didn’t know you had.”

It’s not clear if the “ugly and crippling kind” is a reference to a past relationship, though the she and Jonathan appeared to have parted on good terms.

Her post also tags Stonedale Farm, a wedding venue in Lac Brome, Quebec, that is owned by the couple. The venue’s latest Instagram also announces their engagement, with a photo of Kuznetsov and Allen captioned, “The barn will be hosting its owners own wedding! Happy engagement to us! – the love bunnies.”

Jonathan had been married once before he met Kuznetsov. He tied the knot with his first wife Kelsey, an airline-crew scheduler, in 2007. Two years later the relationship fell apart. He felt “defeated, but I learned a lot,” he told PEOPLE in August 2017, adding, “I don’t think I could enjoy what I have today with Jacinta if I hadn’t gone through a failed marriage.”

At the time, he was also open about plans for the future with Kuznetsov. “We definitely want to get married and have kids, but we’re just finding joy in our relationship and still learning about each other as well. We’ve only been dating a year and a half, but I don’t think we’ll wait seven years like Drew did before we decide what we’re going to do.”

When Jonathan attended his twin Drew’s wedding to Linda Phan in Italy in May, just a month after his own relationship ended, he struggled to get through an emotional best man speech.

“Of the billions of people in the world, how did you find this person who jives so well with you? Because you really jive with each other,” he begins, sounding his ever-confident self.

But as he continues, things take a turn almost immediately: “I have not been so fortunate in love, however,” he says, his voice cracking. He manages to get out, “I love the fact that you found each other,” while wiping away tears. “You will have highs and you will have lows, but always give each other the benefit of the doubt,” he adds, before letting out a sigh and covering his eyes.

Jonathan is still single, he confirmed to PEOPLE in October, but hasn’t given up on love.

“Right now, I am pretty intimately involved with fourteen construction projects,” the TV contractor joked. More candidly, he added, “I think the right person will come along when they come along. Other than that, I haven’t really put any thought into it. For me, it’s not a focus right now.”