Jonathan Scott's Valentine's Day Tribute to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel Includes a Cute Rom-Com Reference

The HGTV star and New Girl alum have been in a relationship since 2019

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 14, 2023 06:37 PM
jonathan scott wished girlfriend zooey deschanel a happy birthday
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Jonathan Scott is expressing all the reasons why he loves his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

On Tuesday, the Property Brothers star, 44, shared a sweet Instagram Reel to show his love for Deschanel on Valentine's Day, using a little inspiration from the classic '90s teen rom-com, 10 Things I Hate About You.

"I love the way you talk to me and send me cute emojis," he says, recreating an iconic scene between Julia Stiles and the late Heath Ledger from the movie. "I love the way you drive with me and plan all the fun things we want to do. I love the mad escape room skills you have and the way you pick up my slack. I love that you know what makes me tick and support me when I'm down."

He continues, "I love that we talk things through even when we don't see eye to eye. I love it when you make me laugh, and it happens quite a lot. I love every second when you're around and the fact that I can't get enough."

The clip ends on a sweet note: "But mostly, I love the way I love you, and the way you make me feel loved in return." In the caption, he adds, "It was NOT easy to narrow the list to only 10 @zooeydeschanel 🥰 #ValentinesDay"

The actress, 43, also gushed over her boyfriend on Instagram, sharing a series of cute snaps of the two from over the years.

"My favorite,😍 today and always! Happy Valentine's Day," she wrote alongside a photo of her and her boyfriend dressed up for an event. She also included a shot of them enjoying nature together and sharing a loving embrace.

Scott responded to his girlfriend's sweet sentiment: "Love you to the moon and back!! 😍"

In January, the couple, who met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke in 2019, celebrated Deschanel's 43rd birthday together. Scott couldn't help but shower his girlfriend with birthday love on his Instagram.

Along with a slideshow video that included some of their memories together, from celebrating Christmas to traveling abroad, Scott also included a sweet message: "To the woman who keeps me smiling."

In the caption, he wrote, "You just keep getting even better 🥰. Happy Birthday Zooey ❤️," to which his girlfriend responded: "🥰🥰🥰 I'm the luckiest girl!"

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel attend the "Dreamin' Wild" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In addition to celebrating their love for each other, the couple have also been enjoying time in their Los Angeles "dream home" after two years of renovating the property.

They wanted to make sure the five-bedroom abode was not only perfect for them, but perfect for Deschanel's two kids, son Charlie Wolf, 5, and daughter Elsie Otter, 7, whom she shares with her ex Jacob Pechenik. They finally unveiled the finished project in a June 2022 issue of Jonathan and his twin brother Drew's magazine Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

In December 2022, Deschanel opened up to PEOPLE about how excited she was to finally host family and holiday gatherings at their stunning new home.

"Jonathan and I are really looking forward to having a wonderful Christmas with [my kids] and with our families," she told PEOPLE. "We've just moved into a new home, so we're so excited to be able to host some of the holiday festivities here."

