Every Photo Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Have Shared of Their Stunning New L.A. Home

01 of 09 Building a Future Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty After purchasing their Los Angeles dream home in 2020, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel immediately got to work and started renovations on the property. Deschanel took on the role of interior designer while Scott focused on construction for the 1938 build, which they dubbed Park House. Nearly two years later, the couple of three years unveiled the completed remodel in the June 2022 issue of Drew and his twin brother Jonathan's magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal, and have since shown off their home's quirky and colorful design details on social media.

02 of 09 The Solarium Zooey Deschanel/Instagram In an Instagram post on Thursday, Deschanel shared some behind-the-scenes clips from a photoshoot she did around her home. One shot showed her posing in the stunning glass-ceiling solarium that was formerly a patio before the renovations. According to Drew & Jonathan, "Zooey always dreamed of having a solarium," and now it's Jonathan's favorite room in the house too. It features plenty of space for entertaining and even boasts a catwalk that connects to every bedroom.

03 of 09 The Grand Staircase Zooey Deschanel/Instagram Deschanel's followers got another glimpse of the home's grand staircase as she posed in a sequined dress on the printed runner. With custom-paneled walls and white oak wood flooring, Jonathan shared that the staircase is "the perfect backdrop for cheesy tiered family holiday photos." (Deschanel shares kids Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik). The actress shared an even closer look at the staircase's carpeting in a funny TikTok that Jonathan ended up dueting.

04 of 09 Elegant Hallways Zooey Deschanel/Instagram While many rooms in Park House feature eye-catching wallpapers, the New Girl alum showed off a more elegant backdrop for her final look. The intricate Chinoiserie design include peacocks and flowering branches reaching up towards the ceiling.

05 of 09 Zooey's Space jonathan scott/Instagram Jonathan shared a sneak peek of Deschanel's personal office that serves multiple purposes, including functioning as her glam room, music studio, closet and crafting corner. In his post, the cactus-print wallpaper that the actress immediately fell in love with can be seen through the sliding doors. "I wanted my office to be both feminine and unique—the color scheme of this wallpaper was perfect," Deschanel tells Drew & Jonathan.

06 of 09 The Kitchen jonathan scott/Instagram In a video tour of their home, Jonathan showed off the vintage touches in their kitchen, including the custom range hood and gold fixtures that reflect the couple's love for Old Hollywood designs. The Property Brothers star revealed that everything in the kitchen is custom made, and the giant center island is a personal favorite of Deschanel's. "As the chef of the house, I love how much prep space there is," she said.

07 of 09 The Pantry jonathan scott/Instagram Looking inside the couple's perfectly organized pantry, vibrant wallpaper adds a fun touch to the walls lined with shelves of containers, condiments, snacks and more. "Everything labeled, everything where it's supposed to be — it actually makes life easier because you're not scrambling to find things," Jonathan says in a video tour of the tidy space. "Nothing makes our life easier than a beautiful, completely organized pantry."

08 of 09 The Living Room jonathan scott/Instagram In another Instagram video tour, Jonathan revealed the living room centerpiece was originally a "massive brick fireplace" on the opposite side of the room. The couple decided to transform it into a more "authentic" feature in the space with wood paneling and custom detailing around a "big viewing window," Jonathan says.