The Property Brothers star and the New Girl actress purchased the property in 2020 and gave it a top-to-bottom renovation

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Reveal their Newly Completed L.A. Home: 'For Us and Our Family'

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's dream home renovations are complete!

The Property Brothers star and New Girl alum showed off the newly finished property in the latest issue of Jonathan and his twin brother and HGTV costar Drew's magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands June 24. (Reveal is owned by PEOPLE's parent company, Dotdash Meredith.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But even before they gave it an HGTV-worthy revamp, the couple fell in love with its good bones and storybook setting. "As soon as we pulled into the driveway, we knew this house was special," Deschanel says in the cover story.

The Georgian property is "a beautiful home with a lot of history," adds Jonathan.

A stand-out feature of the property is also the reason behind its name. The sprawling lawn is dotted with sycamore trees and features a 60-year-old rose garden, so Deschanel's children — son Charlie Wolf and daughter Elsie Otter, whom she shares with her ex Jacob Pechenik — drew an apt comparison to one of their favorite places.

"When we brought the kids here, they asked, 'Are we living in a park?'" Scott says, explaining that led to the blended family dubbing the home the Park House.

Jonathan and Zooey Deschanel’s upcoming Reveal Credit: Trevor Tondro

It took two years of serious hard work to fully renovate and make it their own.

"It was really hands-on for both of us," Deschanel says. "Many Saturdays, we sat searching for the right details to add to this home."

While the actress focused on interior design and overall style, Scott zeroed in on what he knows best: the nitty gritty of construction. Like any massive renovation, the process came with plenty of bumps along the way.

Jonathan and Zooey Deschanel’s upcoming Reveal Credit: Trevor Tondro

Scott says the goal was to "to pay homage to the architect [Gerard Colcord] and what was intended with the property," but "with two choppy additions in the '70s and '80s, the home no longer functioned well by current standards."

While they had to upgrade to meet modern fire-safety codes and fix outdated structures, the couple made sure to preserve the original integrity of the home in clever ways. For example, they added custom touches like a vintage chandelier in the entryway to match the era of the original build.

"It still looks like it could be a 100-year-old home, but it's now LEED-certified and will end up using less grid energy than a small apartment," Scott says.

Jonathan and Zooey Deschanel’s upcoming Reveal Credit: Trevor Tondro

Along with maintaining a responsible carbon footprint, meticulous attention to detail was critical for the pair. From the cactus wallpaper in Deschanel's colorful office to antique, reupholstered chairs in the kitchen area, every item was carefully selected.

"As the chef of the house, I love how much prep space there is," Deschanel says of the kitchen, which features bold Kelly green cabinetry and brass light fixtures. Scott even installed what he dubs "the largest island ever built."

Another feature that helps preserve the history of the home is a Gothic archway — which is a staple of Colcord's work — that leads from the kitchen to a brightly decorated breakfast room.

Jonathan and Zooey Deschanel’s upcoming Reveal Credit: Trevor Tondro

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now that the colossal design project is finished, the couple is relieved to finally settle into the massive labor of love.