Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate 3 Years of Being Together: 'You Make Everything Better'

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are celebrating three years of romance!

In honor of their third anniversary as a couple on Friday, the pair penned sweet tributes to each other via Instagram after spending time together at the Magic Castle clubhouse in Los Angeles to commemorate the occasion.

"Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it's already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life," the Property Brothers star wrote alongside a series of pictures from their outing.

"@zooeydeschanel you make everything better 🥰 and what a fitting way to celebrate at the @magiccastlehollywood 😉," he added.

One snap shared shows Scott, 44, planting a sweet kiss on Deschanel, 42, while holding her in his arms. Another image features the couple posing next to a magician from the establishment.

Sharing similar photos on her Instagram feed, the New Girl alum wrote in her own caption, "I got the best one 🥰🥰🥰 most wonderful three years ever. And thanks magic castle for helping us celebrate last night."

In June, the pair opened up about the early days of their relationship during an interview with Bustle. The two first met on Carpool Karaoke in 2019.

After filming the episode, the pair began texting, but Scott soon left for a trip to the Rocky Mountains where he didn't have any cellular service. When he didn't give Deschanel a call or text after four days, the star said that she thought he was ghosting her.

"The very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains was a video I recorded to a Canadian country song that she had mentioned to me," he recalled. "She was like, 'Oh, this guy likes me.' And we've literally talked every single day since. It's been the best three years of my life."

Deschanel also discussed the public nature of their relationship with the outlet.

"[Jonathan's] from a different world. I kept my cards close to my chest. But everything about him was kind of out there because people know him," Deschanel said. "I'm like, 'He's so nice, kind, funny and smart, why wouldn't I want to tell everybody?'"

The couple also recently took a trip down memory lane while filming a spot for the latest season of Carpool Karaoke: The Series — which premiered in May.