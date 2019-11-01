Jonathan Scott Took Zooey Deschanel as His Date to Brother's Wedding: See Their Couple's Costume

Jonathan Scott had a hot date for his brother’s wedding… Catwoman!

The Property Brothers star, 41, attended his older brother J.D.’s Halloween nuptials to fiancee Annalee Belle with his new girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, 39, on his arm.

The couple — who began dating in September and made their relationship Instagram official on October 20 — dressed as Batman and Catwoman for the event, posing for photos in their impressive outfits.

Jonathan’s costume was a buff-looking Batman sporting metal-plated armor from head to toe, a gold utility belt and a flowing black cape. In some photos, he can be seen sporting a Batman mask complete with tiny bat ears and glowing blue eyes.

Deschanel kept her look a little simpler with a full-length leather bodysuit, a chunky belt and a headband with black cat ears.

The wedding of the eldest Scott brother, 43, was held at a private home in Las Vegas on Thursday. Guests celebrated the couple with an over-the-top, 1940s and ’50s vintage movie theatre-themed soiree. The elaborate event included a ’50s candy shoppe, absinthe fountain lounge, photo trailer, concession stands and synchronized swimmers.

Like Jonathan and Deschanel, each guest came decked out in a Halloween costume. Jonathan wore a different outfit during the ceremony, as J.D.’s groomsmen — five in total, including Jonathan and Drew — all dressed up in Mortal Kombat-inspired outfits to stand beside him as he said his vows.

The looks inspired by the classic video game were comprised of stretchy black leggings, colored tunics, and shin and wrist guards. The group also sported smokey black eye makeup and stayed in character throughout the ceremony, shifting their weight and punching their fists against their palms as the game’s characters do while they await their next move, as seen in a video posted to Instagram.

Drew and his wife Linda Phan changed into Woody and Jessie from Toy Story for the reception.

Though the bride and groom did not dress in specific costumes, their outfits were far from traditional wedding attire. J.D. sported a rhinestone-studded suit and tie and his makeup-artist bride wore a sheer, corseted wedding dress, which she paired with turquoise t-strap heels and pink-tinged hair.

Belle told PEOPLE her dress was the “perfect mix of classy, sexy, fierce, feminine, dreamy and daring… Anyone who sees me or knows me can tell I don’t like traditional anything.”

Attending the family wedding is another big step in Jonathan and Deschanel’s blossoming romance.

In September, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were dating after they were seen walking hand in hand in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, one week after the 500 Days of Summer star announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik.

Later that month, the two were spotted sharing several smooches while seated front row during a taping of Dancing with the Stars.

Before that, Scott would often show his new girl some social media love with double taps on her pictures and flirtatious comments on Instagram.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Deschanel and Pechenik had been separated for several months before the announcement of their split, but that her relationship with Scott was “new” and that “they are having a lot of fun together.”

The following week, a different source told PEOPLE that Deschanel was happy about her new romance.

“He makes her laugh and he’s so sweet to her,” the insider said, adding that after the now-couple met on the set of James Corden’s Car Pool Karaoke, “They bonded over a shared love of music. He’s very close to his family and loves children.”

Jonathan’s fellow HGTV stars also recently weighed in on their romance on PEOPLE Now.

Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth, Restored by the Fords’ Leanne Ford, and Good Bones’ Mina Starsiak Hawk are friendly with Jonathan having starred together on A Very Brady Renovation. (Drew also appears on the women’s new series Rock the Block.)

“It made sense, and it’s cute!” Ford, 37, told PEOPLE. “She’s cooler than — no, I’m just kidding. She’s equally as cool as Jonathan,” Ford added. “I liked that couple, I thought that was so fun!”

Added Roth, 35, “I think he’s gonna be excited cause he’s kinda been the third wheel for a little while. And he’s ready to have his moment. Jonathan, that is.”

Drew married Phan in Italy in May 2018, not long after Jonathan had broken up with his longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov. His ex later became engaged just 8 months after they split.