Jonathan Scott Says He's 'Beyond Thankful' for Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel and His Loved Ones

Jonathan Scott is expressing thanks for his loved ones, including girlfriend Zooey Deschanel!

In celebration of Thanksgiving, the Property Brothers star, 41, shared a slideshow of photos on social media to give a special shout-out to his family and friends.

“I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies. You bring joy to my life. I love you. #HappyThanksgiving #ThankYouToOurFansToo,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Along with photos of his brothers J.D. and Drew Scott, the HGTV star posted a selfie of him and Deschanel, 39, who he has been dating for over two months.

Image zoom Jonathan Scott

With the holidays in full swing, Scott recently told PEOPLE the couple plan to celebrate Christmas together.

“She is leading that mix,” Scott said of their plans to go caroling together. “She is so into Christmas.”

Deschanel will join her boyfriend’s family, including his siblings, parents and new sister-in-law Annalee.

“We’re good singers and whatnot, but she is a professional,” Scott said. “[This year] it’s going to be a full performance with separate acts.”

In September, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Scott and Deschanel were dating after they were seen walking hand-in-hand in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, one week after the 500 Days of Summer star announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik.

Later that month, the two were spotted smooching while seated front row during a taping of Dancing with the Stars.

Image zoom Stuart Ramson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Every Photo We Have of New Lovebirds Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

Before that, Scott would often show Deschanel some social media love with double taps and flirtatious comments on Instagram.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Deschanel and Pechenik had been separated for several months before the announcement of their split, but that her relationship with Scott was “new” and that “they are having a lot of fun together.”

Scott split from his girlfriend of two years, Jacinta Kuznetsov, in March 2018. Shortly after their breakup, Kuznetsov began seeing someone else and got engaged eight months later.