Jonathan Scott Says He's 'Thankful Every Day' for Zooey Deschanel, Celebrates First Thanksgiving in New Home

The Property Brothers star and New Girl actress recently celebrated their third anniversary together as a couple

By
and
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 03:35 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXlD2DLnAK/. Jonathan Silver Scott/Instagram
Photo: Jonathan Silver Scott/Instagram

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are spending Thanksgiving together!

The Property Brothers star, 44, shared a photo of himself with the New Girl alum on Thursday, while sharing gratitude for his partner and his life during the holiday celebration.

"Thankful for so much in my life ❤️," he began the Instagram caption. "For family, For friends, For having the best job in the world…and our amazing crews who help make it happen. For the most wonderfully supportive audience and incredible network partners."

"For FINALLY having our first thanksgiving in our new home. And most importantly…for you Z 😍 for you I'm thankful every day of the year. #happythanksgiving," Scott added.

Of course, the couple has a lot to be thankful for this year — including dream home renovations for them and their blended family.

Back in June, Deschanel, 42, and Scott unveiled their new pad in Jonathan and his twin brother and HGTV costar Drew's magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal. The pair purchased their five-bedroom Los Angeles home in June 2020 and have been giving it a total makeover since.

The result was exactly what they wanted, and Deschanel's kids, Charlie Wolf and daughter Elsie Otter (whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik), were into it too. "When we brought the kids here, they asked, 'Are we living in a park?'" Scott said, explaining that led to them dubbing the home the Park House.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel
Rich Fury/VF22/Getty

The goal of the home was "to pay homage to the architect [Gerard Colcord] and what was intended with the property," but "with two choppy additions in the '70s and '80s, the home no longer functioned well by current standards," Scott said at the time.

The couple decided to preserve the original integrity of the home in clever ways and were sure to carefully select every detail — from cactus wallpaper in Deschanel's office to antique, reupholstered chairs in the kitchen.

"This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally," Deschanel said. "Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He's been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he's done that for us and our family."

RELATED VIDEO: Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Return to Carpool Karaoke

Deschanel and Scott, who started dating in August 2019 after meeting while appearing on Carpool Karaoke together alongside their famous siblings, have even opened up about their blended family.

The actress called the TV star "an amazing stepdad" at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center earlier this month, explaining that he's "highly qualified for the job." Deschanel also spoke about the latest milestone in her daughter Elsie's life, telling reporters she recently participated "in a little play."

When asked if she thinks her daughter is following in her footsteps, she replied, "I don't know. But she liked it. She enjoyed it." Scott added that Elise "killed" her performance during the play.

Related Articles
Jonathan and Zooey Deschanel
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Reveal Their Newly Completed L.A. Home: 'For Us and Our Family'
Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel
Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Bought Their 'Dream Home': 'Where We'll See the Kids Grow Up'
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Relationship Timeline
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Zooey Deschanel Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Scott an 'Amazing Stepdad'
ELF, Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel Explains Why 'Elf' Is Still a 'Little Bit Scary' for Her Two Kids
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott
Jonathan Scott Responds to Zooey Deschanel Engagement Rumors and Jokes About Twin Brother Drew
Zooey Deschanel Jonathan Silver Scott https://www.instagram.com/p/CkY-StCp3QU/. Credit: Teri Bocko
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Dress as Dr. Strange and a Princess in Sweet Halloween Photos
CELEBRITY IOU
Jonathan and Drew Scott Recall Leslie Jordan Opening Up to the 'Celebrity IOU' Crew Before His Death
Drew Barrymore & Zooey Deschanel
Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Jonathan Scott's 'Dreamy' Words About Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Enjoy Wyoming Vacation with Their 'Herd'
Zooey Deschanel Vacations in Wyoming with Boyfriend Jonathan Scott and Kids: 'Wild West with My Herd'
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott celebrate the premier Issue of New Meredith Corporation's lifestyle publication Reveal at Meredith, INC on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Jonathan Scott Reveals How He Sabotaged Twin Drew's Love Life in High School: 'What Brothers Do'
Zooey Deschanel Posts Rare Pic of Kids as They Hang with Her Ex and Jonathan Scott
Zooey Deschanel Posts Rare Picture of Kids as They Hang Out with Her Ex and Jonathan Scott for Father's Day
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel
Jonathan Scott Shares Sweet 42nd Birthday Tribute for Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel: 'One and Only'
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate 3 Years Together. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg5B1_sP0zF/.
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate 3 Years of Being Together: 'You Make Everything Better'
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Celebrate Intimate New Year's Eve 'at 9pm': 'Cool People'
zooey deshanel's brirthday
Jonathan Scott Throws 'Intimate Party' for Zooey Deschanel's Birthday: 'All About the Details'