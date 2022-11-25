Jonathan Scott Says He's 'Thankful Every Day' for Zooey Deschanel, Celebrates First Thanksgiving in New Home

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are spending Thanksgiving together!

The Property Brothers star, 44, shared a photo of himself with the New Girl alum on Thursday, while sharing gratitude for his partner and his life during the holiday celebration.

"Thankful for so much in my life ❤️," he began the Instagram caption. "For family, For friends, For having the best job in the world…and our amazing crews who help make it happen. For the most wonderfully supportive audience and incredible network partners."

"For FINALLY having our first thanksgiving in our new home. And most importantly…for you Z 😍 for you I'm thankful every day of the year. #happythanksgiving," Scott added.

Of course, the couple has a lot to be thankful for this year — including dream home renovations for them and their blended family.

Back in June, Deschanel, 42, and Scott unveiled their new pad in Jonathan and his twin brother and HGTV costar Drew's magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal. The pair purchased their five-bedroom Los Angeles home in June 2020 and have been giving it a total makeover since.

The result was exactly what they wanted, and Deschanel's kids, Charlie Wolf and daughter Elsie Otter (whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik), were into it too. "When we brought the kids here, they asked, 'Are we living in a park?'" Scott said, explaining that led to them dubbing the home the Park House.

The goal of the home was "to pay homage to the architect [Gerard Colcord] and what was intended with the property," but "with two choppy additions in the '70s and '80s, the home no longer functioned well by current standards," Scott said at the time.

The couple decided to preserve the original integrity of the home in clever ways and were sure to carefully select every detail — from cactus wallpaper in Deschanel's office to antique, reupholstered chairs in the kitchen.

"This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally," Deschanel said. "Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He's been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he's done that for us and our family."

Deschanel and Scott, who started dating in August 2019 after meeting while appearing on Carpool Karaoke together alongside their famous siblings, have even opened up about their blended family.

The actress called the TV star "an amazing stepdad" at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center earlier this month, explaining that he's "highly qualified for the job." Deschanel also spoke about the latest milestone in her daughter Elsie's life, telling reporters she recently participated "in a little play."

When asked if she thinks her daughter is following in her footsteps, she replied, "I don't know. But she liked it. She enjoyed it." Scott added that Elise "killed" her performance during the play.