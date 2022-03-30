Jonathan Scott Held Zooey Deschanel's Oscars Gown Train for 3 Hours: 'You've Held My Heart' for 3 Years

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel, who started dating in August 2019 after meeting on Carpool Karaoke, attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party together on Sunday

Jonathan Scott is paying tribute to his girlfriend of nearly 3 years, Zooey Deschanel.

The Property Brothers star, 43, posted two photos from the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Instagram Tuesday. In one picture, he 's posing with Deschanel, 42, on the red carpet, while in the second, he is carrying the voluminous train of her pink gown over his arm as they enjoy the event.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You've affectionately held my heart for almost 3 years, the least I could do is hold your train for 3 hours 🥰," he captioned the images, adding, "You looked beautiful as always."

The New Girl alum reciprocated the love in his comment section, sharing, "You are my numero uno!!!! Best boyfriend in the world! ❤️❤️❤️"

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Credit: jonathanscott/Instagram

Another red carpet snap from the same night captures Scott tossing the train dramatically in the air, seemingly in preparation to carry it over his arm, as he did for the remainder of the evening.

Deschanel's elegant look was completed with a fuzzy white sweater and an acrylic clutch with circle detailing. Scott went for a classic black-and-white tux for the award show after party, which was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Credit: Rich Fury/VF22/Getty

In January, Scott threw an intimate party in honor of Zooey's 42nd birthday with the help of the actress's sister Emily Deschanel.

The HGTV star shared several photos from the event on Instagram. In one photo, he leaning into his girlfriend and embracing her while she grins and hugs him back.

"Fun fact … I love to plan an intimate party … especially for this gal," Scott captioned the post. "It's all about the details."

Zooey also posted photos from the celebration, sharing two sweet shots of herself and Scott taken at the party. She wrote, "The best (birthday) dinner date."

The couple started dating in August 2019 after meeting on Carpool Karaoke: The Series, where they appeared with their respective famous siblings, Drew Scott and Emily.

In December, the couple marked a relationship milestone when they revealed they had purchased a home together in Los Angeles.

Jonathan and Zooey, who closed on the house in 2020 and have been renovating the property since then, plan to live in the space with Deschanel's children, Charlie Wolf, 4, and Elsie Otter, 5; whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house," Scott wrote in an essay in the winter issue of his magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal. (Reveal is owned by PEOPLE's parent company, Dotdash Meredith.)