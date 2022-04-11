Jonathan Scott Shares Sweet Pic with Zooey Deschanel: 'I Just Luv Ya'

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been dating for three years now

Jonathan Scott shared some love for Zooey Deschanel on Sunday!

The HGTV star, 43, posted a sweet picture of him and his girlfriend to his Instagram page, the selfie snapped as the two — both dressed in shades of blue — smiled closely together while standing in front of a lush wall of greenery.

He and the New Girl star, 42, first met in the summer of 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their famous siblings (actress Emily Deschanel and real estate agent Drew Scott) and made their relationship official in August of that year.

In his caption, Jonathan gave Zooey a reason for the post, explaining it was "'cause I just luv ya 🥰."

The two have been open about their love on social media. Just last month, they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party where Jonathan was photographed carrying Zooey's voluminous train of her pink gown over his arm.

"You've affectionately held my heart for almost 3 years, the least I could do is hold your train for 3 hours 🥰," he wrote on Instagram, adding, "You looked beautiful as always."

"You are my numero uno!!!!" she gushed in response. "Best boyfriend in the world! ❤️❤️❤️."

Back in December, the couple marked a relationship milestone when they revealed they had purchased their home together in Los Angeles.

Jonathan and Zooey, who closed on the house in 2020 and have been renovating the property since then, plan to live in the space with Deschanel's children, Charlie Wolf, 4, and Elsie Otter, 6; whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

After nearly two years of work, the couple gave fans a sneak peek of their 1938 Georgian home — which they named Park House — in the April issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. (Reveal is published by Dotdash Meredith, PEOPLE's parent company.)

The couple designed the property as a place for friends and family to gather. "The biggest thing we've missed is having friends over. We want to entertain!" Jonathan shared, Zooey adding that they "want guests to come into a space that's beautiful, warm, and welcoming. We want them to feel happy!"

In renovating the space, the pair wanted to ensure that Park House kept its traditional aesthetic. They included ornate woodwork, handmade brass plates and reclaimed wood beams in the home while modernizing it with energy-efficient appliances and eco-friendly features.

"I grew up in a 1920s Spanish-style house, and I've always loved older homes," Zooey explained. "Modern is cool, but it doesn't have the same draw for me. I love the character of old houses, the personality."

"We spent a long time figuring out the best details to make each room special," she continued. "At first glance, you'd think this could all be original. That's what we're going for."

And while it just might seem like another Jonathan renovation to Property Brothers viewers, purchasing and renovating a home together was not only a big step for the couple but for Jonathan, too.

Not only did he previously call it "the largest residential renovation I had ever done in my career" — which is saying something seeing as he's renovated more than 500 homes for other families — but it's also proven to be the longest, with many pandemic-related delays over the last two years.