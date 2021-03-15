Jonathan Scott Shares a Sweet Selfie Calling Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel ‘My Perfect Person’

The HGTV star and the New Girl actress have been dating since August 2019

Jonathan Scott only has eyes for his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel!

The Property Brothers star, 42, took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable, black-and-white snap from a recent hike he took with the New Girl actress, 41, whom he has been dating since August 2019.

"What a perfect day with my perfect person," wrote the builder alongside a smiley face emoji surrounded by hearts. He also added two hashtags: "#BackToNature" and "#SunnySkiesAhead."

In the photo, Deschanel is donning a large hat with a ribbon tied around her chin — the floppy brim of which is pressed into Scott's cheek. Some commenters jokingly noted that it looked like Scott was photoshopped into the photo, but Deschanel shut down the speculation with her own comment.

"Haha. Controversy!" she wrote. "I am very amused by this conclusion that you would take the time to photoshop a picture from our hike and not that I was unironically wearing a ridiculously oversized Easter bonnet so big you could barely fit in the picture."

Scott has been making his feelings for Deschanel known on social media lately, posting a heartfelt message in her honor for both Valentine's Day and her 41st birthday.

"There's a lot to love about this lady right here. To list it, I'd need a LOT more paper," he wrote alongside a photo of the pair embracing for Valentine's.

In January, for her birthday tribute, Scott wrote: "You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside. I know we can't celebrate like we did last year, but I have a few surprises up my sleeve." He also added that the actress was his "favorite person" and fills his "life with so much joy."

Deschanel and Scott met in the summer of 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke together.

Scott previously told PEOPLE that "there was chemistry right away" during their shoot and they made their relationship official in August of that year.

When celebrating their first anniversary last summer, Deschanel couldn't stop singing her boyfriend's praises. "One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all-around incredible human," she wrote.