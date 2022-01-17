Jonathan Scott Shares Sweet 42nd Birthday Tribute for Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel: 'One and Only'

The Property Brothers star and the mom of two recently announced that they had purchased their "dream home" together in L.A. and are in the middle of a renovation

Zooey Deschanel is kicking off her 42nd birthday with a loving tribute from her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott.

On Monday morning, the Property Brothers star, 43, marked the New Girl actress's special day on Instagram, sharing four sweet photos of them together over the years.

"Happy birthday to the one and only @zooeydeschanel," the home renovation pro captioned the post, which included several adorable selfies. "You make life so much better."

Deschanel responded to the tribute in the comments section, writing, "I'm the luckiest!" along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Scott also marked the occasion by sharing a Boomerang video to his Instagram Story of him and the mom of two holding hands and smiling at each other on a swing set, writing, "Swinging into another year with this one. Happy birthday, @zooeydeschanel!"

This is the third birthday Deschanel has spent with Scott by her side, as the pair began dating in late 2019 after meeting on the set of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. They celebrated their two-year anniversary in August 2021.

Late last month the stars announced that they had purchased a home together, sharing the happy news in the latest issue of Drew and Jonathan's magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal. (Reveal is owned by PEOPLE's parent company, Dotdash Meredith.)

The couple will share their new Los Angeles property, which they closed on in June 2020 and have been renovating ever since, with Deschanel's two kids — son Charlie Wolf, 4, and daughter Elsie Otter, 6 — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

"Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J. We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we'd been seeking our whole lives," Jonathan wrote in a heartfelt personal essay for issue No. 9 of Reveal, which hit newsstands earlier this month.

The purchase means that Jonathan, who is originally from Western Canada, moved from his longtime family compound in Las Vegas.

"What I found out very early on is that Zooey loves Los Angeles. Like, love-loves it. She's a native Angeleno, her parents still live in her childhood home, the whole deal," he explained. "I recall thinking, Okay, okay...give me the sales pitch, skeptically, not thinking of myself as an 'L.A. guy.' But the more she showed me her Los Angeles — the parks she went to growing up, the neighborhoods where she made memories with her closest friends — the more I found myself in love with an Angeleno, and with L.A., too."

Though the pandemic and other surprises have caused renovations to take longer than planned, the couple is unfazed and looking forward.