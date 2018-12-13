Jonathan Scott Says 'Everyone Deserves to Be Happy' Following News Ex-Girlfriend is Engaged

Jonathan Scott wishes the best for his newly engaged ex-girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov.

The Property Brothers star’s former flame announced in October via Instagram that she is engaged to photographer, filmmaker and conservationist Will Allen, just seven months after she and Scott split.

Asked how he was feeling about Kuzentsov’s quick rebound at the #UnWrapAJaguar event in New York City on Tuesday, the TV contractor, 40, told PEOPLE, “I will say, I do think everyone deserves to be happy.”

Kuznetsov, 30, shared the news she is planning to ie the knot with a series of pictures of her and Allen, followed by a diamond ring emoji. “Thank you for your friendship for six years, my love. I am grateful we figured it all out. And thank you for asking me to be your bff forever,” she captioned the slideshow. While she is not wearing a ring on that finger in the photo, she does appear to be showing off a silver bracelet.

Earlier this month, Scott spoke out for the first time about the engagement, telling PEOPLE, “I wish Jacinta the very best always.”

Scott and Kuznetsov, who was a development producer at Drew and Jonathan’s production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, dated for about two years. They announced their split last spring, each posting a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights,” Scott wrote. “We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives.”

Jonathan Scott and Jacinta Kuznetsov Jonathan Scott/Instagram

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction,” he continued. “There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

In a since-deleted post of her own, Kuznetsov mused, “An abundance of love for J has been a beautiful and rewarding time of my life. However, life is funny and sometimes chapters change and this one has. We have deep love and respect for one another but have gone separate ways.”

Scott had been married once before he met Kuznetsov. He tied the knot with his first wife Kelsey, an airline-crew scheduler, in 2007, but two years later the pair split. He felt “defeated, but I learned a lot,” he told PEOPLE in August 2017, adding, “I don’t think I could enjoy what I have today with Jacinta if I hadn’t gone through a failed marriage.”

On Tuesday, Scott confirmed to PEOPLE that he is still looking for love.

“I am the only remaining single Scott brother,” he added, referring to his older brother JD’s engagement in November.

However, the home designer, who partnered with Jaguar to design a mobile “holiday window,” showcasing their E-Pace model, in a double decker bus, says he is in “absolutely no rush at all” to find a relationship, and is channeling his energy into his current projects, such as the renovation of the iconic Brady Bunch house, and the sitcom he and twin Drew are developing for Fox about their lives.

“I am enjoying work,” he said. “I am enjoying family.”