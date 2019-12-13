Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

Zooey Deschanel is one lucky lady: It turns out her new man, Jonathan Scott, is more than just a great boyfriend — he’s an Instagram boyfriend!

The Property Brothers star, 41, has been attending a number of his girlfriend’s holiday concerts — Deschanel is one half of the musical duo She & Him, with M. Ward — and recently took to Instagram to share several videos he captured of her show in Oakland, California, from backstage. The band is currently on the Very She & Him Christmas Party tour.

In the videos the Canadian-born HGTV host posted to his Stories, Deschanel, 39, can be heard singing Christmas hits including “Run, Run Rudolph” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” surrounded by illuminated trees and gifts.

At one point, Deschanel even turns around to sneak a peek at Scott in the wings and wave at her new man.

Following the show, Scott posted a selfie of him and Deschanel — who wore a gold dress with a red sash — while posing with a few fans. “So much fun last night,” he wrote.

The band asked fans on Instagram to dress in festive outfits for the show and bring a toy for a local organization’s toy drive.

The famous contractor also posted a photo of himself to his Instagram feed dressed in a Hawaiian shirt and several leis, captioning it, “Supportin my girl. Thank you Oakland for supporting @sheandhim. LA…you’re next. #melekalikimaka ”

According to one fan’s comment, Scott came on stage during the show, presumably during the song “Mele Kalikimaka,” which is about Christmas in Hawaii.

Fans at the Very She & Him Christmas Party opening show in Philadelphia earlier this month were also treated to a special Property Brother cameo, as Deschanel dragged Scott onstage for a quick appearance, according to a photo on Instagram.

It’s no surprise that Scott is supporting his lady as she tours: a source recently told PEOPLE that the couple “bonded” early on in their relationship over their “shared love of music.”

“He makes her laugh and he’s so sweet to her,” said the source. “And he’s very close to his family and loves children.”

Deschanel and Scott became fast friends while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their siblings in August. A source previously told PEOPLE that Scott’s “great sense of humor” drew Deschanel in during their time on James Corden‘s show.

On Sep. 6, the New Girl star and her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, announced their split, though a source told PEOPLE at the time they had already been separated for “several months.” The two share daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” they told PEOPLE in a joint statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

On Thanksgiving, Scott included Deschanel in a slideshow of photos on Instagram while expressing his gratitude for his loved ones.

“I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies,” he wrote. “You bring joy to my life. I love you. #HappyThanksgiving #ThankYouToOurFansToo.”

Along with photos of his brothers J.D. and Drew, the HGTV star posted a sweet selfie of him and Deschanel.