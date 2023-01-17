Jonathan Scott Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Zooey Deschanel: 'To the Woman Who Keeps Me Smiling'

Jonathan Scott is showering Zooey Deschanel with all the birthday love.

On Tuesday, the Property Brothers star, 44, shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram for his girlfriend of over three years.

In an adorable slideshow video, he posted a glimpse of their memories together. From smiling in front of a Christmas tree to traveling abroad, the video captured the couple's happy moments.

"To the woman who keeps me smiling," he wrote over the photos.

One especially swoon-worthy clip in the feature was a short video of Jonathan giving the New Girl alum a kiss on the cheek.

"You just keep getting even better 🥰. Happy Birthday Zooey ❤️," he captioned the post.

Deschanel, 43, was clearly happy to receive the special birthday wish, commenting, "🥰🥰🥰 I'm the luckiest girl!"

Jonathan's twin brother Drew Scott also posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram that included photos of Jonathan, Zooey, Drew and Drew's wife, Linda Phan.

"Happy bday to the woman who makes my brother so happy. Thanks for being an amazing human, @zooeydeschanel," he wrote.

Jonathan and Zooey met in August 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their respective famous siblings. (Zooey's sister is actress Emily Deschanel.)

This December, the pair spent their fourth Christmas together, which also happened to be their first in their newly renovated Los Angeles home, Park House, with Zooey's two children, Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7 (whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik).

"Christmas photo dump!" Zooey wrote on Instagram, sharing a glimpse at the new abode with photos of the kids in the holiday spirit.

The post also featured a video from a performance of The Nutcracker, as well as a photo of the couple with Jonathan's parents Jim and Joanne Scott at church and another of Zooey and Jonathan posing in front of a mural of Mount Rushmore.

"Hey Zooey…. I love Christmassing with you," Jonathan wrote on Instagram, sharing the same snap. She wrote in the comments: "I love Christmasing with you back."

The couple first unveiled their completed five-bedroom "dream home" in June in an issue of the HGTV stars' magazine Drew + Jonathan Reveal. They also celebrated their first Thanksgiving in their new house this past November.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Zooey revealed that she and Jonathan are "holiday enthusiasts" and couldn't wait to host Christmas festivities at home.

"Jonathan and I are really looking forward to having a wonderful Christmas with [my kids] and with our families," she told PEOPLE in December. "We've just moved into a new home, so we're so excited to be able to host some of the holiday festivities here."

In August, the duo celebrated three years of dating. In honor of their third anniversary, they penned sweet tributes to each other via Instagram after spending time together at the Magic Castle clubhouse in Los Angeles to commemorate the occasion.

"Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it's already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life," Jonathan wrote alongside a series of pictures from their outing.

"@zooeydeschanel you make everything better 🥰 and what a fitting way to celebrate at the @magiccastlehollywood 😉," he added.

Sharing similar photos on her Instagram feed, Zooey wrote in her own caption, "I got the best one 🥰🥰🥰 most wonderful three years ever. And thanks magic castle for helping us celebrate last night."