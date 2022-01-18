Jonathan Scott Pokes Fun at Himself While Taking the '10 Year Challenge'
Jonathan Scott is taking part in the "10 year challenge" on social media — and proving that while he's in changed in some ways, in other ways, he hasn't changed a bit.
In an Instagram post Friday, the Property Brothers star, 43, selected photos for the popular "challenge" meant to illustrate how much one has changed over the past decade.
Though Scott acknowledged that he has "smaller hair" these days, his choice of photo backdrop is consistent.
He captioned the post, "A decade later: less moody, smaller hair, still snapping shots in the bushes 😆🌿 #10yearchallenge."
Fans reacted to the post enthusiastically, with one saying he is aging "Like a fine wine 🍷 🔥🔥🔥" and another writing, "Still very handsome ❤️"
One thing that's definitely changed for him since the first photo was taken: He's fallen in love with Zooey Deschanel, whom he started dating in 2019.
On Monday, days after taking the challenge, the home renovation pro posted a touching tribute on Instagram for his Deschanel on her 42nd birthday.
The two met meeting on the set of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. They celebrated their two-year anniversary in August 2021.
"Happy birthday to the one and only @zooeydeschanel," Scott captioned the post, which included several selfies. "You make life so much better."