Jonathan Scott on Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's 'Design Decisions' During Home Remodel: 'She's Incredible'

The Property Brothers star chatted with PEOPLE about the couple's extensive home renovation project

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 14, 2023 05:04 PM
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Jonathan Scott can't stop gushing over girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's home design skills!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at Elton John's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, the Property Brothers star, 44, opened up about what it was like working with his girlfriend on their stunning L.A. home remodel.

"She has incredible taste, so she picked a lot of the finishes and the wallpapers and things like that," Jonathan told PEOPLE of Deschanel, 43. During the renovation process, he focused on construction while the New Girl alum took on the role of interior designer.

"I've never in my life trusted somebody else to make any design decisions in my house," he continued. "So when we were doing it for our house, it was nerve-wracking, but she's incredible."

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Monica Schipper/Getty

On Monday, Jonathan posted on Instagram, recapping his eventful weekend with Deschanel, including a peek at the couple's elegant Vanity Fair Oscars Party looks.

"Off with the tool belt… on with the dancing shoes. What a memorable weekend 🥰," he captioned a photo of him posing in a black tux beside Deschanel, who wore a silver gown.

The actress commented a sweet sentiment on her boyfriend's post: "❤️❤️❤️ I love youuuu"

Deschanel shared a close-up photo of her stunning dress on Instagram, to which Scott commented, "You take my breath away 😍"

Zooey Deschanel attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Since purchasing their five-bedroom abode in June 2020, the couple has transformed it into a whimsical oasis, which they officially unveiled in Jonathan and his twin brother Drew's magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal, last June.

L: Caption . PHOTO: jonathan scott/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

The pair, who have been together since August 2019 after meeting on an episode of Carpool Karaoke, live there with Deschanel's two kids, son Charlie Wolf and daughter Elsie Otter, whom she shares with her ex Jacob Pechenik.

Both Jonathan and Deschanel enjoy showing off their personal touches to the 1938 build, such as the home's peacock-print wallpaper and Jonathan's perfectly organized kitchen pantry.

