Home renovation expert Jonathan Scott wants to start having kids before he’s 45—whether he’s in a relationship or not.

In the midst of celebrating his 41st birthday with his twin brother, Drew, and 20 of his closest friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Jonathan took a moment to reflect on his rocky relationship history, being single in his 40s and what being a father would mean to him for this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

After divorcing from wife Kelsy Ully in 2007 and separating from longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov in March 2018, Jonathan has been single for over a year now, refusing to let himself get into a relationship for the sake of being in a relationship.

“I’ve dated a lot in my life, and I’ve dated every kind of person you can imagine,” the Property Brothers star says. “I just want to be around people who bring energy and when you walk away you feel good about yourself and good about them. That’s it. The other people, I don’t need them.”

Though he admits there are times when he loves being single, he’s more than ready to share his life with someone else. “I’m very blessed in a lot of ways,” he says. “I can buy what I want and I can go anywhere in the world. But at the end of the day, coming home to that one person that you know has your back, there’s no better feeling.”

He even put out a plea: “Where are all the sexy, cool, courageous women? Show yourself. Come on!”

Another attribute that Jonathan requires in a potential partner? The desire to have a family. “I want to be a dad, so it’s important for me to have a partner who would play a key role in that,” he says. “When we film our shows I get along so great with the kids, and I like the idea that I can use what I believe to be good to shape the mind of a little human. I have said to myself that if I don’t find the right person I think I would probably adopt on my own, because I think I would be a great dad.”

Though he’s not putting himself on a timeline, he says he’d love to start having kids by the age of 45, saying so just a day after turning 41. “I’ve got three years, 364 days to figure it out,” he says.