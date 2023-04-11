Celebs Revealed for Season 4 of the Property Brothers' Star-Studded Reno Show 'Celebrity IOU'

Celebrity IOU is back for another round of renovations!

The hit HGTV show, which stars brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, will welcome a new star-studded lineup in season 4, all set to give surprise home renovations to the special people in their lives.

The season's full lineup of stars this season includes Kristin Chenoweth, Glenn Close, Kristin Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Heidi Klum, Jay Leno and Emma Roberts.

"The celebrities we partner with are incredibly genuine — they really want to do something kind for the people who have given so much to them and others," Jonathan said in a news release. "Their dedication to these special renovations is so moving, and I think that's why we all ugly cry at every episode."

The upcoming season will feature eight new episodes in which stars work on the home makeovers — with Drew and Jonathan offering wisdom and support.

In a sneak peak of the premiere episode, Klum surprises her longtime housekeeper, Lucia, with the "fabulous and functional home of her dreams," which features a chic open-concept living area and large kitchen ideal for her family gatherings.

Drew's wife, Linda Phan, is also set to appear on the show, where she will help the brothers create the perfect nursery.

"With each new season, we continue to be amazed at the celebrities' strong design eye," Drew said. "They all put in the time to make the renovations perfect for the recipients, and working on these projects together is both fun and challenging. And, above all, the stories are just so heartfelt."

Last season's stars who held their own included Tiffany Haddish, Halle Berry, Lisa Kudrow, Anthony Anderson, Snoop Dogg, Ali Wong, Howie Mandel and John C. Reilly.

Season 4 of Celebrity IOU will debut on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.