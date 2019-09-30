Jonathan Scott Likes Zooey Deschanel’s ‘Cute’ Instagram Photo After Going Public with Romance

Jonathan Scott is showing Zooey Deschanel some low-key love on social media, two weeks after PEOPLE confirmed the pair are dating.

The Property Brothers star, 41, has been liking all of his new lady’s Instagram posts, and flirting in the comments section.

Most recently the HGTV star double tapped a portrait Deschanel, 39, shared of herself with some unruly hair. “Felt cute, won’t delete until my hairstylist calls, concerned,” she captioned it.

Earlier, when Deschanel posted about a series of Christmas shows she’ll be playing alongside M. Ward (the pair perform as She & Him and have a holiday album), Scott commented, “Well there’s no way I’m missing this.” He added a blushing smiley face and Christmas tree emojis. The comment has 315 likes and 40 replies.

Not to be left out, Jonathan’s twin brother and Property Brothers co-star Drew, also left a reply on the post, responding, “Can I sing backup?” with smiley face and heart emojis.

She & Him’s seven-stop “Christmas Party” tour includes two shows at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, where Drew and his wife Linda Phan live. The famous brothers recently also purchased the house next door, but a rep for the twins confirmed it’s not for Jonathan. The contractor lives primarily in Las Vegas but often jokes that he’s Drew and Linda’s third wheel. He has his own suite in the couple’s house and Drew even invited him on their honeymoon, though Jonathan declined.

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Jonathan and Deschanel are an item on Sept. 13, after photos surfaced of the pair walking hand-in-hand just one week after Deschanel announced her split from her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik.

“It’s new, but they are having a lot of fun together,” the insider said.

Another source close to Scott says they met shooting an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

In photos obtained by HollywoodLife, Deschanel and Jonathan showed off PDA as they arrived at Little Dom’s restaurant in Silver Lake, California.

The pair flashed wide smiles during the outing, with Deschanel sporting a blue dress and metallic flats while Scott wore a bomber jacket, grey jeans and sneakers.

On Sep. 6, Deschanel and her producer husband announced they were ending their marriage after four years.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” a rep for the couple told PEOPLE in a joint statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Deschanel and Pechenik had been separated for months, according to a source, before announcing the news.

Scott split from his girlfriend of two years, Jacinta Kuznetsov, a producer for his family business Scott Brothers Entertainment, in April 2018. He was also previously married. After a whirlwind romance, he tied the knot in 2007 with an airline scheduler named Kelsey, for whom he moved from his home in Canada to Las Vegas. Sadly, the union wasn’t meant to be and they divorced after just two years together.