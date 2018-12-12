See Inside Jonathan Scott's Las Vegas Home Decked Out for the Holidays: 'I Am a Christmas Nerd'

Jonathan Scott adopts a “go big or go home mentality” on all his home projects — and Christmas is no different.

At the family compound he and brother Drew once shared in Las Vegas, the Property Brothers star decks out every surface in holiday style inside and outside.

“I love classic Christmas,” Scott told PEOPLE at the #UnWrapAJaguar unveiling in New York City. “I love just warmth and a little bit of glam. You gotta have the silvers and the golds and what not, but I go a little overboard.”

Jonathan Scott; Paul Archuleta/Getty

Jonathan Scott

For the exterior of the house, which also served as the setting for one the brothers’ music videos, Scott hangs icicle lights from the roof and wraps his bushes and trees in classic white strands. He also frames his front door with holiday lights, and hangs a lit wreath above his garage.

For the HGTV star, the inside of the home is where the magic really happens.

Jonathan Scott

This year, he channeled his family’s Scottish heritage, and shared that as a kid all of his presents were wrapped in tartan. Scott also recently designed a double decker bus with a jaguar inside that serves as a holiday window on wheels for the car brand. He wrapped the bus’s exterior in Tartan as a nod to his roots.

He wanted the windows in the sides to appear as though “somebody was peering into a living room and you see the warm brick tones of the fireplace and you see the Christmas tree and the garland and the twinkling lights and the gifts,” Scott says.

Jonathan Scott

Currently in his home, Scott has a sixteen-foot Christmas tree and garland wrapped all the way up his staircase banister as well as wreaths that hang on the walls. He also made his own mistletoe to hang from a custom-designed chandelier in the center of the room. His nutcracker collection takes pride of place above the fire.

“I am a Christmas nerd,” he admits. “Christmas is my favorite holiday.”

Jonathan Scott

Although he and his family members — including Drew, Drew’s wife Linda, his newly engaged older brother J.D., and their mom and dad — are always busy throughout the year, he says they always try to come together for the holidays to share some of their beloved Christmas traditions.

“We always try to spend Christmas together no matter where we are in the world,” he says. “And we go caroling together to friends’ or neighbors’ houses. Usually we pick up a bunch of people along the way and by the end of it we have a whole choir there.”