Jonathan Scott is happy in love with his new girl — even if their romance initially baffled some fans.

The Property Brothers star, 41, opened up in this week’s issue of PEOPLE about his relationship with 500 Days of Summer actress Zooey Deschanel, 40, and joked about what it’s like being linked to the multitalented A-lister.

“I don’t think it was expected,” Jonathan says of his and Deschanel’s romance, which they made public in September. “You know, what’s really funny to me is, yeah, you see online and on social media, the internet is obsessed and keeps posting [about us], but the funniest thing is everyone’s like, ‘She’s dating who?!’”

Though both huge stars in their own right, they occupy different spaces in the entertainment industry: Scott has been building a career on HGTV as a home and lifestyle expert, while Deschanel has been acting in TV and film — appearing in everything from Elf to New Girl — and recording music as half of the folk duo She & Him, with M. Ward.

RELATED: Every Photo We Have of New Lovebirds Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

Image zoom Jonathan Scott

RELATED: J.D. Scott ‘Excited’ Brother Jonathan Is Dating Zooey Deschanel: She’s ‘Really Great’

“We come from very different worlds on the surface, when you look at our careers and what we do,” says the TV contractor. “But it’s uncanny how many things we have in common. From both having an equestrian background, to our education, to everything!”

Jonathan and Deschanel bonded early on over their shared love of music, a source told PEOPLE shortly after they got together. (The pair even met while belting it out for an episode of James Cordon’s Carpool Karaoke filmed in August.)

Deschanel may be the better known recording artist, but Drew and Jonathan have dipped their toes in the music world too, releasing two country-tinged singles and a cover of Flo Rida’s “My House.”

Image zoom Chris McPherson

Image zoom ABC/Eric McCandless

To those who were surprised that he found love with the actress, Scott has one thing to say: “I’ve got perks!” he jokes. “I can fix your plumbing, I can paint, I can design a space, I can… I’ve got all kinds of perks!”

RELATED VIDEO: Zooey Deschanel Brings Boyfriend Jonathan Scott on Stage as She Kicks Off She & Him Tour

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were dating after they were seen walking hand-in-hand in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, one week after Deschanel announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik.

They made their relationship Instagram official on October 20, and Deschanel met Scott’s family for the first time on Halloween, when he brought her as his date to his older brother J.D.’s one-of-a-kind Vegas wedding. The two came dressed as Batman and Catwoman for the vintage-movie-themed event.

Image zoom Stuart Ramson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Jonathan Scott Speaks Out After Ex Announces She’s Engaged 8 Months After They Split

Scott admits that inviting her to the wedding was a big step for their relationship, but tells PEOPLE that “it was amazing.”

“The fun thing too, for me, is she can go out, and she can work the room and talk to people, introduce herself. It’s a totally different experience for me,” he says.

Jonathan split from his girlfriend of two years, Jacinta Kuznetsov, in March 2018. She became engaged eight months later.

Deschanel shares two children with Pechenik, and was previously married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. They divorced in 2012.

The premier issue of Reveal with globally recognized lifestyle tastemakers Drew and Jonathan Scott is now available online and on nationwide newsstands this Friday. Reveal features home design and renovation ideas, life advice from top pros, celebs like Kate Hudson and Zooey Deschanel and Drew and Jonathan’s parents, Jim and Joanne.

For more about the Scott brothers and their life and love in the spotlight, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.