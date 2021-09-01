Jonathan Scott Gushes Over Relationship with Zooey Deschanel: 'I Know I'm Dating Up'

The Property Brothers star and New Girl actress recently celebrated two years of dating

Jonathan Scott knows he's a pretty lucky guy thanks to his relationship with Zooey Deschanel.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old Property Brothers star — who recently celebrated two years with Deschanel — reflected on their romance, spoke about finding love on a television and joked that he knows he's "dating up" by being with the actress during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It means I just need to keep raising the bar and keep up with those expectations," Scott said of the comment with a laugh.

Speaking on how he plans to keep things exciting, the HGTV star shared that his brother came up with a new idea that would allow the couple to be on-screen together again.

"It's a show where Zooey looks online. We find [random] houses ... and fix them up," Scott said of his brother and fellow Property Brothers star.

"Is someone going to say no if Zooey Deschanel just walks up to their door and knocks on it and says, 'Hey, this guy will fix your house if you want it!'" he added in the interview.

Scott and Deschanel, 41, first met on the set of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke while filming a segment with their respective famous siblings in the summer of 2019. Scott previously told PEOPLE that "there was chemistry right away" during their shoot. They made their relationship public in September of that year.

The pair recently spent a Hawaiian vacation together where Scott raved about the moments they spent together as a couple.

"There are those times when we feel the need to hold our loved ones even closer. This was a much needed, special trip." Scott wrote in an Instagram post, including selfies of the two and snaps of their tropical views earlier this week.

Deschanel, who currently hosts ABC's The Celebrity Dating Game with Michael Bolton, told PEOPLE last month that she admires her boyfriend's passion and environmental activism, looking back on how the two clicked the very first time they met.

"I remember actually when we first met, he sent me his documentary and I was like, wow, we are so aligned on this level," the actress said. "Because we both really care about this one issue, but have different areas that we focus on."

Deschanel was previously married to Ben Gibbard, the lead singer of Death Cab For Cutie, and producer Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares two children. She announced her split from the latter in 2019.