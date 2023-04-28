Jonathan Scott Jokes He Feels Pressure to Take Next Big Step with Zooey Deschanel 'All the Time' (Exclusive)

The Property Brothers star tells PEOPLE fans message him constantly asking about his relationship with his partner of almost four years

By Abby Stern
Published on April 28, 2023 12:00 PM
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Jonathan Scott is feeling the pressure to take things to the next level with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, but not from her!

Chatting with PEOPLE on a recent build with Habitat for Humanity in Los Angeles, the Property Brothers star admitted that he feels the pressure "all the time" when fans constantly ask him about his next big step with his girlfriend of three-and-a-half years. "The number of messages we get…" he says.

Despite the public clamoring to know when the two will get engaged or tie the knot, Scott isn't rushing it. "We're excited," he says of where he and Deschanel are at. "Everything is going great."

The contractor, 45, and the New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel, 43, have been going strong since they first sparked romance rumors in 2019.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel at Disney
Jonathan Scott/Instagram

To celebrate their 4-year anniversary in August, the couple is planning to take not one, but two trips to celebrate. "One with the kids and one without," he says. Deschanel shares two kids — Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7 — with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, and calls Jonathan "an amazing stepdad."

While it's not her day job, he says, Zooey does loves to be involved in his world of home renovation. "She actually attended the Habitat for Humanity Builders Ball with me last month," Jonathan shared. "I think she just loves seeing a little peek behind the curtain, and she supports everything that I do, and she loves Habitat as well. Whenever we're both not working, we're usually supporting each other's charitable efforts."

Jonathan was joined on Monday by another famous face: his twin brother and HGTV co-star Drew. The pair were in South Los Angeles to help build eight homes with Habitat for Humanity to celebrate their upcoming forty-fifth birthdays.

Property-Brothers-Habitat-for-Humanity
Global/Dennys Ilic.

As an official ambassador for the organization and a supporter for over 25 years, he's passionate about their mission to provide safe, affordable housing to those in need. "Every year [Drew and I] have been supporting Habitat with the Habitat Home is the Key campaign. They do a big campaign throughout April, so that's been exciting," he shared.

Jonathan is also running a contest on his social media. "I'm going to do a consultation via Zoom with people every day, the week of my birthday," he explains. "I'm going to give away a thousand bucks, just toward whatever their weekend project is. I think it's going to be a way for us just to show everybody that we are paying attention. When people message us on social media, we hear them, we see those comments."

Related Articles
Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8
Eva Mendes Shares Her Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas — Including the $10 Item She Never Travels Without
Property-Brothers-Habitat-for-Humanity
Drew and Jonathan Scott Celebrate Their 45th Birthday by Giving Back in a Big Way (Exclusive)
Vaverto Gel Memory Foam Pillow Tout
Hot Sleepers Think This 'Cozy but Cooling' Memory Foam Pillow Is Better Than Tempur-Pedic — and It's 60% Off
ORFELD Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Stick Vacuum That's 'Comparable to a Dyson' Is Under $100 at Amazon Today
PHINOX Under Bed Storage
These Storage Containers on Wheels Are 'Great for Hiding Shoes Under the Bed,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
Carpool Karaoke with Adele on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
James Corden Reveals He and Adele Moved to L.A. Within 5 Days of Each Other: 'Our Families Are Intertwined'
Chip Gaines (L) and Joanna Gaines arrive for a State Dinner with US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House in Washington, DC
Chip and Joanna Gaines Have a Glam Date Night at the White House for South Korea State Dinner
First-Person Cordless Vacuum Review (Week 4) TOUT
This Feature-Rich Cordless Vacuum Gets the Job Done on Every Surface in My Home
ant anstead renee zellweger https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrY4HxCOmEv
Ant Anstead Hid 2 Photos of Him Kissing Girlfriend Renee Zellweger in His Anniversary Post for Her
Out of Thousands of Target Deals You Could Buy Right Now, These TK Will Set You Up for Summer tout
Out of Thousands of Target Deals You Can Buy Right Now, These 39 Will Set You Up for Summer
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size
These 'Extra Plush' Bed Pillows with 21,500+ Perfect Ratings Are Now Just $10 Apiece at Amazon
BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet TOUT
There's a Black Friday-Level Sale on This Highly Rated Bissell Carpet Cleaner at Amazon Right Now
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods are working to develop new residential community in Wellington Florida. Credit: NEXUS
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake Are Helping Develop a Luxury Residential Community in Florida
Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 100 Episodes
Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 100th Episode of 'Home Town' with a Party She Says 'Felt Like a Second Wedding'
Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Tout / Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Extended for One More Day — and It's Still Packed with Home Deals for Up to 80% Off
Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage Tout
These 'Roomy' Storage Bags Are an 'Excellent Solution' for Staying Organized — and They're Just $5 Apiece