Jonathan Scott Jokes He Feels Pressure to Take Next Big Step with Zooey Deschanel 'All the Time' (Exclusive)

Jonathan Scott is feeling the pressure to take things to the next level with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, but not from her!

Chatting with PEOPLE on a recent build with Habitat for Humanity in Los Angeles, the Property Brothers star admitted that he feels the pressure "all the time" when fans constantly ask him about his next big step with his girlfriend of three-and-a-half years. "The number of messages we get…" he says.

Despite the public clamoring to know when the two will get engaged or tie the knot, Scott isn't rushing it. "We're excited," he says of where he and Deschanel are at. "Everything is going great."

The contractor, 45, and the New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel, 43, have been going strong since they first sparked romance rumors in 2019.

Jonathan Scott/Instagram

To celebrate their 4-year anniversary in August, the couple is planning to take not one, but two trips to celebrate. "One with the kids and one without," he says. Deschanel shares two kids — Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7 — with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, and calls Jonathan "an amazing stepdad."

While it's not her day job, he says, Zooey does loves to be involved in his world of home renovation. "She actually attended the Habitat for Humanity Builders Ball with me last month," Jonathan shared. "I think she just loves seeing a little peek behind the curtain, and she supports everything that I do, and she loves Habitat as well. Whenever we're both not working, we're usually supporting each other's charitable efforts."

Jonathan was joined on Monday by another famous face: his twin brother and HGTV co-star Drew. The pair were in South Los Angeles to help build eight homes with Habitat for Humanity to celebrate their upcoming forty-fifth birthdays.

Global/Dennys Ilic.

As an official ambassador for the organization and a supporter for over 25 years, he's passionate about their mission to provide safe, affordable housing to those in need. "Every year [Drew and I] have been supporting Habitat with the Habitat Home is the Key campaign. They do a big campaign throughout April, so that's been exciting," he shared.

Jonathan is also running a contest on his social media. "I'm going to do a consultation via Zoom with people every day, the week of my birthday," he explains. "I'm going to give away a thousand bucks, just toward whatever their weekend project is. I think it's going to be a way for us just to show everybody that we are paying attention. When people message us on social media, we hear them, we see those comments."