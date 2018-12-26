Jonathan Scott's Ex Has Tropical Christmas with New Fiancé as HGTV Star Celebrates with Family

Christmas was green and bright for Jonathan Scott’s ex, who spent the holidays in Honduras with her new fiancé, 8 months after she and the Property Brothers star split.

Jacinta Kuznetsov, whose two-year relationship with the HGTV carpenter ended in April, announced that she is engaged to photographer, filmmaker and conservationist Will Allen in November.

Alongside a gallery of photos of the pair posted to Instagram she wrote, “Thank you for your friendship for six years, my love. I am grateful we figured it all out. And thank you for asking me to be your bff forever.” She also added a diamond ring emoji and “#yesyesyes.”

The engaged couple jetted off to Roatan, an island in the Caribbean sea off the coast of Honduras known for its diving and coral reefs.

In a post shared on Instagram, Kuznetsov wears a black biniki, flippers and a snorkel mask for a swim in the clear water. “Will only answer to Ariel from now on,” she captioned the photo, which was snapped by her fiancé.

Kuznetsov got “in the beachy spirit,” posting some playful posed photos of her and Allen to her Stories. In one, the Canadian-born former TV producer dons a pink two-piece while pointing to the words “Joyeux Noël” (“Merry Christmas” in French) drawn in the sand.

Allen gets a moment to show off his skills as well. “Part time model is back and he is ready for his close up,” Kuznetsov wrote on a photo of her soon-to-be husband lounging on the rocks.

Kuznetsov, who now runs Stonedale Farm, a wedding venue in Lac Brome, Quebec, also shared a video dispatches from her hammock in which Allen climbs a palm tree to retrieve a coconut in the background, shocking his fiancée.

“Always keeping me on my toes this one,” she writes.

Scott and Kuznetsov, who worked as a development producer at Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan’s production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, announced their split last spring. They each posted a heartfelt message on Instagram about the news.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights,” Jonathan, 40, wrote. “We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives.”

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction,” he continued. “There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

In a since-deleted post of her own Kuznetsov wrote, “An abundance of love for J has been a beautiful and rewarding time of my life. However, life is funny and sometimes chapters change and this one has. We have deep love and respect for one another but have gone separate ways.”

Asked how he was feeling about Kuzentsov’s quick rebound at the #UnWrapAJaguar event in New York City in December, Jonathan told PEOPLE, “I will say, I do think everyone deserves to be happy.”

The contractor, who also shared that he is the “only remaining single Scott” brother, spoke out for the first time about the engagement earlier this month, telling PEOPLE, “I wish Jacinta the very best always.”