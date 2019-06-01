Jonathan Scott Is Looking for Love! Inside the Do's and Don't's of Dating the Property Brothers Star

Image zoom Arilou

Jonathan Scott is ready to find his special someone — but not just anyone will do.

Though he says he doesn’t have a specific “type,” the Property Brothers star, 41, has quite a few qualities he’s looking for in his next leading lady. And yes, he is looking. After splitting from longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov in March 2018, Scott is finally ready to open himself up to love again, he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands now.

“I’m very blessed in a lot of ways,” he says. “I can buy what I want and I can go anywhere in the world. But at the end of the day, coming home to that one person that you know has your back, there’s no better feeling.” He continued, saying, “As comfortable as I am being single, nothing beats sharing your happiness with someone you love.”

Scott is open to his dream girl coming in many different packages, but there are a few “musts” he looks for in a potential lover—and some turn-offs he absolutely can’t stand.

For starters, Scott is looking first and foremost for someone who is kind. If someone wants to be in his life, they have to always “do the right thing, even if no one is watching,” he says. He also wants a girl that is confident in herself, and wouldn’t be afraid to break off on her own at a party and hold a conversation. “The person who sits in the corner would never work for me,” he says.

In fact, sitting still isn’t an attribute he appreciates in general. A Jonathan Scott girl has “got to enjoy physical activity,” he says. “Hiking, scuba diving. I just love getting out and doing things.” One of the things he would enjoy doing together? Playing with puppies! “I don’t trust people who don’t like dogs,” he says. “How could you not love a creature that is always excited to see you?”

Lastly, and this one is for you, Insta-lovers, Scott is looking for someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. Scott admits to stalking the social media pages of the women he’s interested in before asking them out, saying, “If someone’s profile has more than 20 percent selfies, I won’t date them.”

