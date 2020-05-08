Jonathan Scott, Christina Anstead and More HGTV Stars Send Happy Mother’s Day Wishes

“There are not enough words to describe how amazing my mom is,” Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott said

Happy Mother’s Day from your favorite HGTV hosts!

Twenty of the network's biggest stars, including Jonathan Scott, Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa, all shared special messages in a video premiering exclusively with PEOPLE. Each host takes the time to thank moms and mother figures everywhere ahead of Mother’s Day on May 10 (this Sunday!).

“Just wanted to say Happy Mother’s Day to the moms and the step-moms and the grandmas and the aunts and the god moms and just anybody that is playing that role,” Jasmine Roth, of Help! I Wrecked My House, says towards the beginning of the video. Roth and husband to just welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Hazel Lynn.

“Happy Mother’s Day everyone, I hope everyone has a nice, relaxing day filled with love,” Anstead, who hosts both Christina on the Coast adds in her own message. The designer shares two children — Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4 — with ex-husband and current Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa. She and new husband Ant Anstead had their first child together, Hudson London, in September 2019.

El Moussa, participated in the video as well.

“To all you moms out there and to all you sons out there and all you daughters out there and to everybody out there, Happy Mother’s Day,” said the real estate pro, who also appears on HGTV in Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa. “I hope it’s a special one."

Scott shares a sweet tribute to his own mother in his short clip.

“There are not enough words to describe or examples to give that would justify how amazing my mom is,” the Property Brothers contractor says in the video. “She's been that shoulder to cry on, she’s been my confidant.”

Bargain Mansions host Tamara Day wishes fans a Happy Mother’s Day from her garden while spending time with her kids and sharing that every year they gift her a new peony bush.

“You can see I’ve been a mom for a long time,” she says, showing off the lush garden.

Jenny Marrs, of Fixer to Fabulous, took the opportunity to thank the moms who are currently on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you so much to the moms out there who are serving our communities,” she says in the video message, surrounded by her own children. “Thank you to the teachers, doctors, nurses, firefighters, policewomen, postal workers — all of you moms out there who are taking care of us.”

Other network stars who sent their well wishes include new mom Leanne Ford of Restored by the Fords, David Bromstad of My Lottery Dream Home, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of 100 Day Dream Home, Nicole Curtis of Rehab Addict, Alison Victoria of Windy City Rehab, Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of Unsellable Houses, Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell of Boise Boys, Lisa Marie, Sherry and Mike Holmes Jr. of Holmes on Holmes, Orlando Soria of Unspouse My House, Tamara Day of Bargain Mansions, Grace Mitchell of One of a Kind, Hilary Farr of Love It Or List It, and Tiffany Brooks, host of the HGTV Smart Home Special 2020.