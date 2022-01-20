Jonathan Scott celebrated girlfriend Zooey Deschanel turning 42 with a sweet party he planned in her honor

Jonathan Scott Throws 'Intimate Party' for Zooey Deschanel's Birthday: 'All About the Details'

Jonathan Scott knows how to throw a party!

The Property Brothers star, 43, rang in girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's birthday this year with a sweet bash. Scott, who organized the "intimate" celebration in honor of Deschanel turning 42, shared photos from the event on Instagram Wednesday.

In the first picture, the HGTV star and his girlfriend pose together outdoors, with Scott leaning into Deschanel and embracing her while the New Girl actress grins and hugs him back. Scott also posted a photo of the birthday girl holding a celebratory sparkler.

Scott gave fans a glimpse at the celebration in additional photos in his post, including those of a table stacked with gifts, a sweet floral bouquet, a pink frosted cake, and other sweet treats.

He also revealed the table settings from the small event, which featured white tablecloths, pink napkins, and flowers at the center of each table. The event was lit by string lights and a small neon sign spelling out "Zooey" in bright blue letters.

"Fun fact … I love to plan an intimate party … especially for this gal 🥰," Scott captioned the post. "It's all about the details … Thanks Emily, MJ and Caleb for the help. 🎉"

Deschanel also posted photos from the celebration, sharing two adorable shots of herself and Scott taken at the party. She captioned her post, "The best (birthday) dinner date 🥰."

Scott replied in the comments, "Oh what a night ❤️🎼."

Prior to Scott's celebration, Deschanel rang in her birthday on Instagram Monday with a festive photo of herself surrounded by brightly colored balloons and confetti.

"Celebrating another trip around the sun today ☀️," she captioned the photo. "I'm so grateful for this sunshine-y life of mine, and for all of the birthday wishes 🥰 I finally know the answer to life, the universe, and everything!"

Scott and Deschanel have been dating since August 2019. The pair, who met while filming Carpool Karaoke: The Series, marked their two-year anniversary in August 2021. At the time, Deschanel called Scott her "favorite" in a sweet Instagram tribute, while he professed to his girlfriend, "I knew two years ago that you were gonna change my life."

Last month, the couple marked a relationship milestone when they revealed they had purchased a home together in Los Angeles.

Scott and Deschanel, who closed on the house in 2020 and have been renovating the property since then, plan to live in the space with Deschanel's children, Charlie Wolf, 4, and Elsie Otter, 5; whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

"We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house," Scott wrote in his magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal. (Reveal is owned by PEOPLE's parent company, Dotdash Meredith.)