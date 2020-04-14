Image zoom Jonathan Scott/Instagram

Like the rest of the country, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). And while staying home may get difficult at times, this Property Brother knows he’s got it good when it comes to his quarantine coupling.

“Let me tell you, I’ve been quarantined with the perfect person,” the HGTV star, 41, told PEOPLE of the New Girl star, his girlfriend of seven months. “Not only is Zooey an amazing cook, but she’s a musician, so our house is constantly filled with music.”

Deschanel, 40, is one half of the musical duo She & Him, with M. Ward. Scott has made it clear he’s a huge fan of her music, and has even crashed her concerts a few times.

In addition to serving up great meals and tunes, the home-flipping handyman says his girlfriend’s long list of talents also includes hairdressing — a skill which came in handy when he needed a trim and a root touch-up.

“She cut and colored my hair and did an incredible job,” admits the star, who recently shared a photo of his natural gray hair. “Better than I think the salon could do it.”

“I’m blown away, it’s really been wonderful,” Scott continued, noting how lucky he is to get to spend his days surrounded by positivity during these challenging times.

“I think we’re just taking it one day at a time here and it’s a crazy thing nobody would have predicted,” he says. “But I’m glad that I’m with somebody that I love, and somebody who’s so talented.”

While Jonathan has been sheltering-in-place with Deschanel, his twin brother Drew — the other half of the Property Brothers duo — has been staying home with his wife, Linda Phan.

Both couples have been trying to come up with unique ways to stay busy and engage with their fans, taking advantage of social media and video sharing to play games, tell stories, practice music and more.

Jonathan has shared on Instagram that he’s been trying to learn piano, while Drew told PEOPLE that he’s been practicing his guitar skills with their dad, Jim Scott, over FaceTime.

“He used to play professionally, before we were born,” Drew says of their father. “So this has been a great way for him to pick up the guitar and for us to connect.”

Drew and Phan have also been hosting Instagram Lives with several of their friends, including Jonathan and Deschanel, their older brother JD and his wife Annalee, Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato, and Tamera Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict.

“We’re finding ways to connect with people, and we’re just spending time together enjoying each other’s company,” Drew says.

Jonathan agrees: “I’m hoping we can inspire people who are stuck at home to do something a little different, to do something fun.”

On Monday night, the brothers’ latest television endeavor premiered on HGTV: Celebrity IOU.

The series, which the twins say has “been years in the making,” follows Drew and Jonathan as they help A-listers like Brad Pitt, Viola Davis and Melissa McCarthy give back to the unsung heroes in their lives by surprising them with a home makeover.

“You’re going to cry more with this series than you’ve ever cried before,” Jonathan told PEOPLE of the new show. “But you’re also going to laugh!”

And they’re proud to be putting this show out into the world particularly at this time, hoping that it will be a happy escape for viewers.

“For us, it’s really important to bring some measure of positivity into people’s lives,” Drew said. “HGTV has been touted as a safe haven and I think we all need a bit of that in our lives right now.”

