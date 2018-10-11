Jonathan Scott Believes 'the Right Person Will Come Along' 6 Months After Split from Girlfriend

Jonathan Scott isn’t rushing another romance, after splitting from girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov in April, he tells PEOPLE.

Six months after the single Property Brothers star announced via Instagram that he and his longtime love had amicably parted ways, he says, he’s still waiting for love to find him.

“Right now, I am pretty intimately involved with fourteen construction projects,” the TV contractor, 40, jokes. More candidly, he adds, “I think the right person will come along when they come along. Other than that, I haven’t really put any thought into it. For me, it’s not a focus right now.”

RELATED: ‘Awkward!’ Drew Scott Invited Twin Jonathan on His Honeymoon: ‘Worst Third Wheeler of All Time’

Jim Wright

He also reveals he was approached by the producers of The Bachelor yet again post-split, but says he has no interest in taking part in the reality series. “I would never do it, because I would just have too much anxiety. I am much more interested in being focused on one person,” he says.

Jonathan says he has a model romance in twin Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, who tied the knot in Italy in May. But the ceremony, which took place just a month after the end of Jonathan’s nearly two-year relationship, had the HGTV personality feeling very emotional.

Alex Berliner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

He broke down in tears during his best man speech. After toasting the couple in his off-the-cuff remarks, he said, “I have not been so fortunate in love, however.” Wiping away tears he continued, “You will have highs and you will have lows, but always give each other the benefit of the doubt,” before letting out a sigh and covering his eyes.

Recalling the heart-wrenching moment, Jonathan admits to PEOPLE, “I am the guy that watches a Disney movie and cries. It was pretty emotional. I mean your best friend is getting married. They’re starting this new course together.”

TLC

RELATED: Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott Teases Brady Bunch House Reno to Jilted Buyer Lance Bass

He isn’t worried about being left behind, though. “People say to me, ‘Aren’t you going to be lonely now by yourself in Vegas?’ And I’m like, no, we work together all the time, so we always see each other. And Linda is amazing.”

When Jonathan split from Jacinta, he shared a sentimental post on Instagram, announcing the end of the relationship, which began at a charity gala in 2015.

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction,” he wrote. “There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

Jonathan may be single once again, but this isn’t the first time he’s had to bounce back from heartbreak. After divorcing his first wife Kelsey, an airline-crew scheduler who he married in 2007, he told PEOPLE he felt “defeated, but I learned a lot.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Try (and Fail) to ‘Hitch a Ride’ with Scott Brothers at Emmys

He added at the time, “I don’t think I could enjoy what I have today with Jacinta if I hadn’t gone through a failed marriage.”

Speaking with PEOPLE recently, Drew said he knows his brother will find the one, using his own relationship as an example. “I was not expecting [to meet Linda]. I was just work, work, work, and then boom, suddenly someone stops you in your tracks. And she’s this amazing person that I knew I wanted to be with,” he explained.

“He can have that, too. Jonathan’s a catch.”