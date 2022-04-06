Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Reveal New Home Has Perfect Spot for 'Cheesy' Family Photos

“We spent a long time figuring out the best details to make each room special,” the actress says in the latest issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal

Jonathan Scott and girlfriend Zooey Deschanel are almost ready to move into their new house in Los Angeles.

After nearly two years of renovations, the couple gave fans a sneak peek of their 1938 Georgian home — which they named Park House — in the latest issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. (Reveal is published by Dotdash Meredith, PEOPLE's parent company.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Scott and Deschanel designed the home as a place for friends and family to gather.

"The biggest thing we've missed is having friends over," Scott shared. "We want to entertain!"

The New Girl alum added the couple "want guests to come into a space that's beautiful, warm, and welcoming. We want them to feel happy!"

Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel Credit: Dennys Ilic

The pair also took special care in ensuring the home was family friendly. Deschanel has two children, Charlie Wolf, 4, and Elsie Otter, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

"The stairs in particular are ready were designed with little ones in mind. They'll be "solid white oak treads and white risers, with an iron railing and a Moroccan-style runner," Scott shared. "For anyone with kids or dogs, it's so much safer with a runner. We may take it off in the future, but for now it will be there and it will be beautiful."

He added that the staircase is "perfect backdrop for cheesy tiered family holiday photos."

Drew Scott and Linda Credit: JAI LENNARD/DREW + JONATHAN REVEAL

Throughout the renovations, the pair wanted to ensure that Park House kept its traditional aesthetic.

"I grew up in a 1920s Spanish-style house, and I've always loved older homes," Deschanel explained. "Modern is cool, but it doesn't have the same draw for me. I love the character of old houses, the personality."

"We spent a long time figuring out the best details to make each room special," she added. "At first glance, you'd think this could all be original. That's what we're going for."

The couple included ornate woodwork, handmade brass plates and reclaimed wood beams in the home while modernizing it with energy-efficient appliances and eco-friendly features.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Credit: Jonathan Scott/Instagram

Zooey and Jonathan met in the summer of 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their famous siblings (actress Emily Deschanel and real estate agent Drew Scott) and made their relationship official in August of that year.

Purchasing and renovating a home together was a big step for the couple, and involved a major life change for Jonathan, who has long called a family compound in Las Vegas home when not traveling the country for his HGTV shows.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

He opened up about the process, which faced many pandemic-related delays over the last two years, in a personal essay in the winter issue of Reveal.

"This dream home would become the largest residential renovation I had ever done in my career," he wrote. But after renovating more than 500 homes for other families, Jonathan was unfazed: "We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house. Our house. Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family," he writes.