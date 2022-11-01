Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Dress as Dr. Strange and a Princess in Sweet Halloween Photos

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel got creative with their costumes this year!

The couple, who have been together for three years, got all dressed up for Halloween on Monday. Scott, 44, went as Dr. Strange, while Deschanel, 42, wore a Lady Guinevere costume.

The New Girl alum posted a pair of sweet Instagram photos with a cheeky caption. "Dr. Strange and a princess walk into a haunted house… what could go wrong? 🤔," she wrote.

In the photos, the Property Brothers star wore a full costume based on the Marvel character, complete with a red cape. Deschanel opted for a velvety red dress with a crown of delicate pearls.

He also shared a series of photos to his Instagram. "I always figured if Dr. Strange could manipulate time… clearly he'd go back and rescue Lady Guinevere," he wrote. "Happy Halloween everyone… be safe out there 🎃."

Included in the HGTV star's post was an adorable photo with Deschanel, his brother Drew and wife Linda Phan, who were dressed up as pumpkins with their 4-month old baby.

On Monday, Drew shared a sweet video that showed how their family costumes — handmade by Phan's mom — came together.

"Parker's first #Halloween! He must've stay out past midnight and turned into a pumpkin!" the Property Brothers star captioned the Instagram Reel. "Thanks to Linda's mom for the cutest costumes 🎃❤️."

The 4-month-old sat sweetly in his stuffed pumpkin costume, which featured festive fall patterns and included a matching hat. Drew and Phan wore adult-sized costumes of the same style.

Late last month, the Property Brothers stars appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and discussed their "obsession" with Halloween. Hudson showed a recent shot of the brothers dressed in head-to-toe Wonder Woman costumes, and Jonathan said that it wasn't even the holiday, just a "random Tuesday."

"We were doing press in New York and it was themed Wonder Woman," he explained. Afterwords, "we had to immediately fly from New York to Toronto. It was a month before Halloween and we went to the airport dressed like that."

Drew revealed they even went through security wearing the getups, joking that he had "nowhere to hide anything."

Also in the interview, the brothers reminisced about their high school days and how Jonathan would interfere with his brother's burgeoning love life.

"When we were teenagers, if there was a girl that Drew had a crush on, I would put his clothes on and make an absolute fool out of myself," Jonathan told Hudson, explaining that the identical twins were even more indistinguishable before they had facial hair. "Then she would never ever call him, talk to him — anything."

Hudson laughed and asked if his goal was to embarrass Drew, to which Jonathan responded, "Oh yeah, that's what brothers do!"