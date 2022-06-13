Drew Scott also shared a special post honoring his mom and dad for their big milestone

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate His Parents' Anniversary, Say '56' Years Together Is Goals

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel shared in a special celebration this weekend!

The HGTV star and New Girl alum commemorated Jonathan and his twin brother and Property Brothers costar Drew's parent's 56th wedding anniversary.

Jonathan shared a sweet photo posing with Deschanel and his parents, Jim and Joanne, to his Instagram feed.

"H​​appy 56th Anniversary!! Challenge accepted! 🥰" he captioned the post, giving a nod to his longterm vision for his relationship with Deschanel. The actress added a celebratory a series of heart-eyed emojis in the comments section.

The musically inclined couple recently returned to the setting of their meet cute for a new episode (streaming now on AppleTV+).

On Sunday, Drew Scott shared a his own special post honoring his mom and dad for their big milestone.

"56 years of happiness together and making this world a better place," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Happy Anniversary mom & dad ❤️❤️."

The photo featured a sweet picture of Drew, his wife Linda Phan — with whom he just welcomed his first child — and his parents.

Drew and Phan welcomed their son on May 4, they announced on their podcast At Home. Parker James Scott was born on their fourth wedding anniversary, weighing 8 lbs., 1.8 oz.

"Our lives are forever changed," they captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

"Our new baby boy, he's a healthy baby, he's adorable," Drew said on the episode.

"I'm very happy that he's finally here. I'm still in awe and in disbelief," added Linda

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, Property Brothers parents Joanne and Jim, Drew and Linda Scott Credit: Jonathan Scott/Instagram

In April, the twins' parents appeared in a playful video with Drew and Phan, providing their best parenting tips.

When Joanne was asked what is one thing Drew should do for Phan when she becomes a mom, she answered, "Give her lots of back rubs."

Jim then emphasized Drew should help with the diapers. The HGTV star quipped, "I will be the master of the diaper team. I have big hands too so I can hold both feet at one time."

Joanne hilariously said she wanted to be there the first time Drew changes a diaper — but promised she wouldn't be giving him any tips.

"I'm not gonna show you how to do it, that's gonna be the fun part," she joked.

When it comes to meaningful parenting advice, Jim chimed in again, "Set a good example, always listen to what your child has to say to you." He also told the couple to "be patient and be loving and spend as much time with each other."