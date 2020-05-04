Jonathan Scott Admits To ‘Flirting so Hard’ With Zooey Deschanel When They Met: ‘I’m Awkward’

The Property Brother and the actress first met while filming an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in August and became Instagram official in October

Jonathan Scott fell head over heels for Zooey Deschanel the first day he met her — and he’s not afraid to admit it.

The HGTV handyman, 42, and the New Girl actress, 40, shared intimate details on how their romance began on the most recent episode of At Home With Linda and Drew Scott, the weekly podcast series hosted by Jonathan’s twin brother, Drew, and Drew’s wife, Linda Phan.

“When you first saw him on Carpool Karaoke — I want to know from your end — did you know he was flirting with you?” Drew asked Deschanel in the episode, which aired on April 28 in honor of the twins’ 42nd birthday. Jonathan and Zooey first met while filming an episode of James Corden’s popular late-night show in August, and made their relationship Instagram official in October.

“Yes, yes,” the mother-of-two replied to Drew’s question, admitting that she was flirting with him right back.

“You were being very gentlemanly,” she said, speaking to Jonathan. “I actually asked my publicist, who is also one of my best friends, ‘Do you think he was flirting?’ And she was like, ‘Oh, yes.’”

“Whaaat? What was it? Was it when I picked you up for the photograph or when I sat across from you…” Jonathan asked back, sarcastically.

“You were like, ‘Lay on my lap,’” Deschanel replied. ‘And then you picked me up. It was all of it. It was the whole package.”

Drew, who was also on set filming Carpool Karaoke, made clear that he immediately knew his brother was interested in the actress — and could tell that she was into him as well.

“When we saw the first cut [of the episode] from Corden’s gang there, I looked at it and was like yeah, she’s definitely flirting with Jonathan,” Drew said.

“I thought I was playing it cool, but the producer said I was flirting so hard that they had to cut a bunch of it out,” Jonathan laughed.

The couple then recounted one of their very first dates together — a tour led by Jonathan of a home that had just been bought for his show Brother vs. Brother — which he now describes as one of his “most embarrassing moments” ever.

“Knowing that she’s into architecture and she loves Spanish homes and things like that, I was like, ‘Let me tour you through the house that we bought,’” Jonathan explained. “And she said sure … Later I found out that as we were going from room to room and I’m showing her the features, in the back of her mind she was like, ‘Oh, so he’s actually just touring me through this house?’”

“I thought he was trying to put the moves on me!” Zooey laughed. “He’s like, ‘And here is the living room and here is the bedroom and here is the other bedroom,’ and I’m like, Oh, he really is just giving me an architectural tour. Maybe I have the wrong idea about this date.”

“I’m an awkward human,” Jonathan admits.

These days, there's no doubt about their relationship status: The pair have been social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). And while staying home may get difficult at times, this Property Brother knows he’s got it good when it comes to his quarantine coupling.

“Let me tell you, I’ve been quarantined with the perfect person,” Jonathan previously told PEOPLE. “Not only is Zooey an amazing cook, but she’s a musician, so our house is constantly filled with music.”

In addition to serving up great meals and tunes, the home-flipping handyman says his girlfriend’s long list of talents also includes hairdressing — a skill which came in handy when he needed a trim and a root touch-up.

“She cut and colored my hair and did an incredible job,” admitted the star, who recently shared a photo of his natural gray hair. “Better than I think the salon could do it.”

“I’m blown away, it’s really been wonderful,” Scott continued, noting how lucky he is to get to spend his days surrounded by positivity during these challenging times.

“I think we’re just taking it one day at a time here and it’s a crazy thing nobody would have predicted,” he says. “But I’m glad that I’m with somebody that I love, and somebody who’s so talented.”