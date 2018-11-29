Jonathan Scott‘s ex girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, has found a new lifelong love, and apparently, the HGTV star couldn’t be happier for her.

The Property Brothers contractor, 40, told PEOPLE on Thursday: “I wish Jacinta the very best always.”

His showing of support comes after Kuznetsov announced she was engaged to photographer, filmmaker and conservationist Will Allen via Instagram.

“Thank you for your friendship for six years, my love. I am grateful we figured it all out. And thank you for asking me to be your bff forever,” she wrote alongside a gallery of photos of the pair. She also added a diamond ring emoji. While Kuznetsov, 30, is not wearing a ring on that finger in the photo, she does appear to be showing off a silver bracelet.

Scott and Kuznetsov, who was a development producer at twins Drew and Jonathan’s production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, dated for about two years. They announced their split last spring, each posting a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights,” Scott wrote. “We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives.”

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction,” he continued. “There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

In a since-deleted post of her own, Kuznetsov mused, “An abundance of love for J has been a beautiful and rewarding time of my life. However, life is funny and sometimes chapters change and this one has. We have deep love and respect for one another but have gone separate ways.”

The identical twin had been married once before he met Kuznetsov. He tied the knot with his first wife Kelsey, an airline-crew scheduler, in 2007. Two years later the relationship fell apart. He felt “defeated, but I learned a lot,” he told PEOPLE in August 2017, adding, “I don’t think I could enjoy what I have today with Jacinta if I hadn’t gone through a failed marriage.”

Last month, Scott confirmed to PEOPLE that he’s still single — but hasn’t given up on love.

“Right now, I am pretty intimately involved with fourteen construction projects,” the TV contractor joked. More candidly, he added, “I think the right person will come along when they come along. Other than that, I haven’t really put any thought into it. For me, it’s not a focus right now.”