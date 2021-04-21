Jonathan 'Foodgod' Cheban Lists $2.6M NYC Condo, Looks to Relocate to Florida After Mugging
The Kardashian family friend previously said he wanted to move away from the city, after he was robbed at gunpoint in August
Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban has recently been spotted living it up with famous friends in Miami, and he's now looking to put down roots in the Sunshine State.
The Kardashian family friend, 47, has listed his 1,612-square-foot condominium in New York City for $2,595,000. Located in the hip NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan, the residence comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Douglas Elliman's Neal Klotsman holds the listing.
Cheban previously said he wanted to move, after he and his mom were robbed at gunpoint nearby in New Jersey back in August.
"I can't be there. It's very traumatic to be there," he told Page Six after the robbery. "I want to sell my apartment in New York for sure because I can't imagine living there again. It's not New York."
RELATED: KUWTK: Kim Kardashian's BFF Jonathan Cheban ('Foodgod') Opens Up About Being Robbed at Gunpoint
The fully renovated loft-like apartment features wide plank walnut floors, and 14-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, which come with unparalleled views. The Venetian plaster walls are coated with high gloss paint, and the home comes with moody ambient lighting installed throughout.
An open chef's kitchen is equipped with a glass island, custom Italian cabinetry and high-end stainless-steel appliances, as well as a built-in television.
Zebra marble and alligator tile walls adorn the designer bathrooms, which also feature Toto toilets.
RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's Friend Jonathan Cheban ('Foodgod') Robbed at Gunpoint in New Jersey: Police
The condo is fully equipped with smart home technology that controls the black-out shades, lighting, television and surround sound via remote. The building also comes with a full-time doorman, concierge, fitness center, playroom, private storage, cold storage, bike storage, and a live-in super.