The Kardashian family friend previously said he wanted to move away from the city, after he was robbed at gunpoint in August

Jonathan 'Foodgod' Cheban Lists $2.6M NYC Condo, Looks to Relocate to Florida After Mugging

Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban has recently been spotted living it up with famous friends in Miami, and he's now looking to put down roots in the Sunshine State.

The Kardashian family friend, 47, has listed his 1,612-square-foot condominium in New York City for $2,595,000. Located in the hip NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan, the residence comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Douglas Elliman's Neal Klotsman holds the listing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cheban previously said he wanted to move, after he and his mom were robbed at gunpoint nearby in New Jersey back in August.

"I can't be there. It's very traumatic to be there," he told Page Six after the robbery. "I want to sell my apartment in New York for sure because I can't imagine living there again. It's not New York."

Jonathan Cheban Jonathan Cheban | Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Jonathan Cheban lists condo Credit: Douglas Elliman

The fully renovated loft-like apartment features wide plank walnut floors, and 14-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, which come with unparalleled views. The Venetian plaster walls are coated with high gloss paint, and the home comes with moody ambient lighting installed throughout.

Jonathan Cheban lists condo Credit: Douglas Elliman

An open chef's kitchen is equipped with a glass island, custom Italian cabinetry and high-end stainless-steel appliances, as well as a built-in television.

Zebra marble and alligator tile walls adorn the designer bathrooms, which also feature Toto toilets.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's Friend Jonathan Cheban ('Foodgod') Robbed at Gunpoint in New Jersey: Police

Jonathan Cheban lists condo Credit: Douglas Elliman