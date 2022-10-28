Jonathan Scott Reveals How He Sabotaged Twin Drew's Love Life in High School: 'What Brothers Do'

The Property Brothers stars got candid about their youthful pranks on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

Published on October 28, 2022 03:18 PM
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott celebrate the premier Issue of New Meredith Corporation's lifestyle publication Reveal at Meredith, INC on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Jonathan Scott has always loved playing pranks on his brother Drew!

During a visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, the Property Brothers stars, both 44, reminisced about their high school days and how Jonathan would interfere with his brother's burgeoning love life.

"When we were teenagers, if there was a girl that Drew had a crush on, I would put his clothes on and make an absolute fool out of myself," Jonathan tells host Jennifer Hudson, explaining that the identical twins were even more indistinguishable before they had facial hair. "Then she would never ever call him, talk to him — anything."

Hudson laughs and asks if his goal was to embarrass Drew, to which Jonathan responds, "Oh yeah, that's what brothers do!"

Later in the interview, the brothers tell Hudson about their "obsession" with Halloween. The host shows a recent shot of the brothers dressed in head-to-toe Wonder Woman costumes, and Jonathan says that it wasn't even the holiday, just a "random Tuesday."

"We were doing press in New York and it was themed Wonder Woman," he explains. Afterwords, "we had to immediately fly from New York to Toronto. It was a month before Halloween and we went to the airport dressed like that."

Drew reveals they even went through security wearing the getups, joking that he had "nowhere to hide anything."

onathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Season 2 Of HBO's Unscripted Series "WE'RE HERE" at Sony Pictures Studios on October 08, 2021 in Culver City, California.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Jonathan's name came up on another popular talk show last week, as his girlfriend of three years, Zooey Deschanel, opened up about her relationship with the Property Brothers star to host Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Barrymore revealed that she's been working with the famous contractor on his show HGTV show Celebrity IOU and shared the "dreamy" way Jonathan talks about Deschanel, 42.

"The way that your man speaks about you and the way he speaks about your family, like, 'I've got to get home for dinner, I need to be there every night, this is what we do, this is how we do it, my kids, my woman, our home, our family,'" Barrymore explained, adding, "It's like, dreamy."

"He's the best," Deschanel agreed. "And he has a great family too! It is the dream."

