Remember when a second set of lips stole the spotlight in one of Kylie Jenner’s Snapchats? The lips in question graced the 21-year-old beauty mogul’s Jonathan Adler Lips Full Dose Needlepoint pillow, which immediately sold out after being spotted on Jenner’s couch and now has a massive waitlist. And since we first laid eyes on the bold red lips pillow, we’ve been looking for a way to get our hands on some other chic home pieces from Adler — which we can now do thanks to Amazon!

The iconic home designer just launched a brand new collection, Now House by Jonathan Adler on Amazon. It features a variety of new furniture, rugs, bedding, and decorative accessories, including some adorable throw pillows, like this Chain Stitch Fractal Pillow. The styles range from mid-century to ultra-modern, so there’s something in the collection for everyone’s decorating taste.

So, while you wait for Kylie’s pillow to come back in stock, there’s plenty of seriously chic home pieces by Adler to shop on Amazon. But you’ll have to hurry because everything is selling fast. Keep scrolling to see what else we’ll be shopping, which we think would get the Kylie Jenner stamp of approval, like this Miami Printed Canvas and Otto Pedestal Accent table.

Buy It! Now House by Jonathan Adler Chain Stitch Fractal Pillow, $38; amazon.com

Buy It! Now House by Jonathan Adler Vally Club Chair, $598; amazon.com

Buy It! Now House by Jonathan Adler Otto Pedestal Accent Table, $198; amazon.com

Buy It! Now House by Jonathan Adler Milan Collection Area Rug 5’x7’, $244; amazon.com

Buy It! Now House by Jonathan Adler Miami Printed Canvas, $108; amazon.com

Buy It! Now House by Jonathan Adler Faet Decorative Tray, $24; amazon.com

Buy It! Now House by Jonathan Adler Macro Duvet Cover Set in Full/Queen, $100; amazon.com